Emma Burnell announced as new LabourList Editor

LabourList, the leading media and events platform for all things Labour, is delighted to announce that Emma Burnell has been appointed Editor.

The experienced journalist and political and campaign comms specialist will take over the reins from outgoing Editor Tom Belger in early September.

About the new Editor

Burnell brings a wealth of experience in both journalism and the Labour Party, and has contributed extensively to LabourList in the past. She has worked with the affiliated Fabian Society for four years as their media consultant, and has also been a consultant for Labour’s Environment Campaign SERA for the last year and a half.

She previously served on the National Policy Forum as Socialist Societies representative, and served on the executive committees of Labour Housing Group, SERA and Labour Women’s Network. Burnell has worked in political and campaign communications for over 20 years, bringing her expertise and insight to issues as diverse as social housing, devolution and the environmental and climate crisis.

She is also a highly respected and widely published journalist with a Master’s Degree in Journalism from University of London, Birkbeck. She has written for a wide range of titles including The New Statesman, The Guardian, The Times, The Independent and Prospect and has appeared regularly on numerous broadcasters.

‘I’ve been a contributor since LabourList launched’

Emma Burnell, incoming editor, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for LabourList. With Labour in office, we are the best place to illuminate and champion the Party in government. We are also a vital place for Labour members to discuss the challenges that come with being in government and facilitate the important conversations that our Party and movement need to thrive.

“I joined the Labour Party on my 15th birthday, and have campaigned for it ever since I was in my pushchair and could reach a letterbox to put a leaflet through it. I have also written extensively about the party – from articles in national newspapers to a play about a local selection process.

“I have been a LabourList reader and contributor since it launched. It was where I got my own start as a writer, and so returning as Editor feels like a very special homecoming.

“I look forward to bringing my depth of understanding of all things Labour to LabourList, and working with the fantastic team to explore new ways to serve and engage with our audience. We will work together to get behind the stories of the day to ensure we are talking about not just what is happening, but why and how.”

‘Emma is widely known and respected’

Baroness Thangam Debbonaire, a member of the board, said: “Emma has a clear and exciting vision for LabourList, and shares LabourList’’s commitment to both stand in Labour’s corner, and provide an independent platform for Labour voices of all factions and none.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the many other talented applicants for the role.”

Tom Happold, the longest serving member of the LabourList board, said: “We’re delighted to confirm the appointment of Emma Burnell as our new editor.

“Emma is not only an accomplished writer, editor and speaker, but also highly experienced in navigating the inner workings of Labour. She is widely known and respected across the party.”

‘Emma will take us from strength to strength’

Tom Belger, outgoing editor of LabourList, said: “Serving Labour supporters as LabourList editor has been one of the greatest honours of my life, and I’m immensely grateful to all those who’ve helped us deliver brilliant journalism and events in my time at the helm.

“I can’t think of many people more talented, experienced and dedicated to hand over the baton to than Emma, who will take us from strength to strength.”

Karin Christiansen, LabourList board chair, said: “I’d also like to thank Tom for his hard work and commitment leading LabourList since 2023. Tom has laid really firm foundations for Emma to build on.

“We’ve enjoyed increased audiences and revenues for the past two years, and our staff team and events programme are both the largest they have been in many years. We’ve made waves through content like our reader polling, Labour Tribes Mapped infographic, selections map and MP vote trackers, as well as our extensive coverage of conference, NEC meetings and internal elections.

“On behalf of everyone at LabourList I would like to wish Tom all the best for the future.”