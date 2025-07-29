UK will recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel meets conditions

Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will recognise Palestine in September unless Israel meets certain conditions, including a ceasefire and a commitment to a long-term peace process.

In a speech at Downing Street today, Starmer said the UK will recognise Palestine at a UN meeting unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”.

“I have always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two state solution.

“With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act. So today, as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations general assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.

“This includes allowing the UK to restart the supply of aid, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.”

The move comes following weeks of mounting pressure from within his own party, including interventions from cabinet members, and a letter signed by more than 100 Labour MPs.

The letter, led by Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion and signed by almost a quarter of MPs in the House of Commons, calls on the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to recognise Palestine at the UN Conference currently taking place in New York.

It read: “Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN Security Council, so we urge you to take this step.

“British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given its role as the author of the Balfour Declaration and the former Mandatory Power in Palestine. Since 1980 we have backed a two-state solution. Such a recognition would give that position substance as well as living up to a historic responsibility we have to the people under that Mandate.”