‘Unilateral recognition won’t end Gaza’s suffering – a genuine peace process will’

This week’s UN summit on a two-state solution, which France and Saudi Arabia are jointly chairing, comes against the backdrop of the horrendous situation in Gaza.

President Macron has announced the French government’s intention to unilaterally recognise Palestinian statehood, outside of any meaningful peace process. In doing so, this move will have no impact on ending the desperate situation in Gaza. Last year, Ireland, Spain and Norway unilaterally recognised a Palestinian state, but it likewise changed nothing on the ground.

If Britain were to follow this course, we would inevitably risk damaging our reputation as an impartial broker and reduce our ability to bring about a sustainable long-term peace.

If we want to see the creation of genuinely viable Palestinian state, Britain must reject such a performative approach to an issue that demands a willingness to do the detail and last the course.

Our government should instead use its influence to persuade France, Saudi Arabia and the other attendees to this conference to seize the opportunity to establish the principles of a pathway to a Palestinian state.

The obvious first step towards Palestinian statehood is the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the resumption of all humanitarian aid, and the release of all the Israeli hostages. This should be the priority at the summit. There can be no process towards a two-state solution without an end to the current conflict.

Second, we must build up the Palestinian alternative to Hamas. The West Bank and Gaza must be reunited under the authority of the Palestinian Authority, with Hamas disarmed and barred from any future role in the governance of a Palestinian state. Its attachment to terror and its antisemitic ideology – its desire to establish an Islamist state “from the river to the sea” – is antithetical to a two-state solution and a lasting peace. We initially need to see a Gaza stabilisation and reconstruction summit and a transition to an interim governing authority with no role for Hamas, led by Palestinians with international support and security guarantees.

A viable, democratic Palestinian state rests on the strength, transparency and accountability of the institutions of Palestinian governance. This is vital for the Palestinian people, will be crucial if Israel is to be convinced that a partner for peace exists that can both speak for the Palestinian people and, by negotiating on their behalf, come to an agreement which will be upheld and honoured.

At present, the PA has little credibility with either Israelis or Palestinians. Palestinians are understandably angered by corruption, poverty, and unemployment, while Israelis rightly doubt the good faith of an institution which pays “salaries” to those convicted of terrorist offences and whose school curriculum teaches the virtues of martyrdom. Carefully sequenced confidence-building measures to both reform the PA and enhance its authority are urgently required.

Third, a two-state solution will only be viable if trust is rebuilt between ordinary Israelis and Palestinians. The summit should commit to an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace. Modelled on the International Fund for Ireland, it can help develop a grassroots movement for peaceful cooperation and develop a new generation of leaders committed to pursuing this vital goal.

Fourth, a two-state solution should be advanced within the context of a wider regional framework for peace encompassing normalisation and security arrangements. This is the path which Saudi Arabia has consistently advocated, and it is the one which most terrifies Iran and Hamas.

It is also the one that has the greatest appeal inside Israel. In the wake of 7 October, support for a Palestinian state among many Israelis has fallen, but attitudes are sharply different when it is linked to this regional framework.Israel will need guarantees backed by Arab and western powers that a future Palestinian state will be demilitarised and that it can never ally with Iran or other enemies. Those guarantees must be supplemented by tough measures to contain the threat posed Tehran by its nuclear ambitions, and support for terrorism and proxy armies.

Recognition is a card that can only be played once. It must be done when it will have maximum impact. Britain should seize the opportunity this summit presents to steer the international community on a course to a sustainable, and genuine, two-state solution.

Jon Pearce is the parliamentary chair of Labour Friends of Israel.