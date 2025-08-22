Labour membership declines by 200,000 since Corbyn era

Labour has lost 200,000 members since the end of the Corbyn era, according to the party’s own figures.

Membership has fallen to 333,235, from a peak of 532,046 at the end of 2019.

Even the party’s landslide general election victory did little to prevent the decline, with members down 37,215 over the course of 2024.

In May, we reported that Labour officials have stopped regularly sharing membership data with the party’s national executive committee.

It came after we published an article on falling numbers of members earlier in the year.

Labour’s membership numbers could decline ever further, if our latest polling from Survation is anything to go by.

More than one in four Labour members would consider joining Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new left-wing party, an exclusive poll for LabourList has revealed.

The poll, conducted by Survation, revealed that 28% of Labour members surveyed would consider leaving Labour for ‘Your Party’, while two-thirds said they would not join the new party.

Labour sources said the numbers tend to fluctuate between election cycles, but the party was proud to still be the largest political party in the UK.