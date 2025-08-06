Remembering Robin Cook: ‘A Scottish Labour giant whose vision still resonates’

This week marks twenty years since the untimely passing of Robin Cook, one of the finest parliamentarians our country has ever produced. For me, as the Labour Member of Parliament for the Livingston constituency – the very seat he once held – it is both a moment of deep reflection and a proud reminder of the thread of Scottish Labour history that continues to shape Westminster.

Robin was not just a political figure; he was a titan. A man of towering intellect, fierce moral conviction and sparkling wit, he was admired on all sides of the House. His speeches were not only persuasive but often dazzling, each crafted with a precision that reflected his deep respect for Parliament. For many in my generation, Robin embodied the very best of Scottish Labour: passionate about social justice, unafraid of difficult arguments, and determined to place principle at the heart of politics.

In my maiden speech, I spoke of the thread that runs through our movement – from Keir Hardie and Jimmy Maxton to Donald Dewar, Gordon Brown and Alistair Darling. Robin Cook stands proudly in that line, not only as a giant of Scottish Labour politics but as a Foreign Secretary whose vision shaped Britain’s role in the world. He understood that being Scottish and British was not a contradiction but a strength, and he wielded that dual identity in service of both his constituents and his country.

As Foreign Secretary, Robin offered a bold vision that still resonates. He believed Britain could and should be a force for good, promoting peace, justice and human rights, not simply pursuing narrow interests. He brought moral clarity to a role too often dominated by realpolitik, insisting that our foreign policy must reflect the values we hold dear at home.

Two decades on, that vision finds new expression in David Lammy, our current Foreign Secretary, who has spoken of a foreign policy rooted in “progressive realism.” Progressive, because it recognises Britain’s duty to uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Realist, because it acknowledges the hard-headed choices required in a world of shifting power and multiplying threats. It is a philosophy I feel sure Robin would have recognised: a fusion of idealism and pragmatism, principle and strategy.

In the Livingston constituency, Robin’s legacy remains tangible. He knew our towns and villages as communities of hard-working families with aspirations for security and opportunity. He never forgot that his place on the world stage was rooted in the trust of the people he served at home.

Two decades on, we remember Robin Cook not with sadness alone but with gratitude. Gratitude for a life dedicated to public service. Gratitude for his courage and clarity. Gratitude for a Scottish Labour giant whose example continues to guide us.

It is now for us, the new generation, to ensure that thread of history does not fray – to keep alive the ideals for which Robin Cook stood, and to carry them forward in the service of the Livingston constituency, Scotland and the whole United Kingdom.