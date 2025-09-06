Labour selects candidate for hotly contested Caerphilly by-election

Labour has selected its candidate for a Senedd by-election expected to be hotly contested with Reform and Plaid Cymru.

Members of the Caerphilly CLP met this morning and elected Richard Tunnicliffe to stand as the party’s candidate at the election on October 23.

Tunnicliffe is a financial analyst and also runs a children’s publishing company with his wife. The couple live in the town, where they raised their three sons, all of whom have additional learning needs.

Tunnicliffe joined the Labour Party at the age of 15 back in 1988, having grown up in a Labour-supporting family.

The by-election in the Senedd has been triggered by the sudden death of Hefin David last month, a day before his 48th birthday.

Tunnicliffe said: “In Hefin, we have lost someone in the prime of their life, someone who was a much valued and a widely respected member of our community, even before he was our MS. And in that role, he served us well, fighting for our issues and concerns and his shoes will be extremely hard to fill.

“He was a man who always looked for the best in others and for what they could do, not what they couldn’t; and he encouraged, supported and empowered people. He had a belief in me that I initially didn’t have; and it is with a heavy heart that I now want to repay that faith and take his legacy forward.”

READ MORE: Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Caerphilly MS Hefin David after sudden death

First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour Eluned Morgan said: “This is a by-election none of us expected to face. Hefin was a strong, well-respected voice, not just in the Senedd, but across this constituency. He was a proud Welshman deeply rooted in the Valleys and proud to represent the area where he was born and raised. Hefin never hesitated to stand up for what was right for his constituents.

“I know this is a difficult time for everyone who knew and loved Hefin. But I also know we will get together to support Richard, fight against the threat of Reform and Plaid, and to win this seat in Hefin’s memory and continue his legacy.”

The by-election is expected to see a strong challenge from both Reform and Plaid Cymru, with both parties vying with Labour to lead Welsh opinion polls ahead of next year’s Senedd elections.

The contest is set to the last by-election for the Senedd due to changes in the voting system, coming into force in time for next year’s election.

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.