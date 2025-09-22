Councils: The Glue Holding National Ambitions Together

As Labour convenes against the backdrop of the Liverpool docks – an area rich in heritage linked to industry and growth – many minds will turn to large-scale infrastructure and national initiatives.

The Elizabeth Line, which cost £18.8 billion and is estimated to have generated £42 billion, or the projected £90 billion Northern Arc, to name just two.

Yet behind every successful national achievement lies a vital ingredient that cannot be replicated from Whitehall and can get lost by focusing solely on the ‘big-picture’ – the leadership, knowledge and determination of local councils.

Councils are the glue that binds together national ambition with the everyday realities of place.

A critical driver of economic renewal

Local government has long been a critical driver of economic renewal, especially in post-industrial towns and rural areas where councils work tirelessly to make the most of the opportunity in their communities.

Councils are a huge asset in delivering economic and social gains for their areas and the country as a whole, as the LGA’s Force for Growth Paper recently suggested – potentially delivering billions for the country, through locally focused initiatives.

Consider The Leeds Anchor Network, for instance, et up in 2018 it has spent over £270 million in the Leeds economy in 2020/21 and employs over 55,000 people.

Councils understand their communities’ unique challenges – whether that is access to skills training, transport connectivity, creating vibrant town centres or supporting rural communities – and they are best placed to shape strategies that align with local strengths.

Clause 38 of the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, which requires mayoral authorities to publish Local Growth Plans, rightly recognises the need for regional strategies.

But to truly succeed, these plans must be co-produced with councils whose democratic mandate and local expertise are indispensable. They should also align to local placed-based strategies – into which a significant amount of time and energy has already gone..

Councils know their areas better than anyone and can unlock growth by tailoring solutions to the needs of their communities, while also recognising the potential of their residents.

National plans should not simply cascade downwards; they should be built from the ground up, ensuring that every place, whether or not it has a formal devolution deal, can contribute to and benefit from shared priorities.

Economic growth, however, cannot be separated from people’s health and wellbeing.

Councils are responsible for public health and social care, and have an intimate understanding of the factors that shape lives – from housing to green spaces; from access to services to opportunities for work.

Liverpool City Council improved childhood immunisation rates by embedding outreach within trusted community networks, showcasing how place-based leadership can tackle vaccine hesitancy and health inequalities.

inclusive and sustainable growth cannot happen without local government

A thriving local economy not only raises living standards but also supports better physical and mental health, reducing pressure on the NHS and creating more resilient communities.

Clause 43 of the Bill, which confers a duty to reduce health inequalities, underlines this link. For local government to take advantage of this, it requires coordination – it’s crucial that all public sector bodies work across the same footprint and boundaries.

The lesson is clear: inclusive and sustainable growth cannot happen without local government. Councils are not just delivery partners – they are strategic leaders, connectors, and convenors.

To achieve the UK’s ambitions on growth, ministers must trust councils with the powers and resources to shape their areas, whether urban, rural or coastal. The moment to do this is with the Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, and in doing so would enhance not just economic health but that of communities and people too.

Cllr Bev Craig (Leader of the LGA Labour Group), LGA Labour Leaders, myself, and thousands of Labour Councillors will be in Liverpool to highlight how councils are the glue that sticks together national ambition with local reality, ensuring prosperity and wellbeing for all communities.