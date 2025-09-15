Labour deputy leader election: Powell leads by over 15 points in exclusive member poll

Exclusive polling conducted over the weekend for LabourList by Survation shows that 47 per cent of members back Lucy Powell and 30 per cent Bridget Phillipson with 23 per cent undecided.

When those undecided voters were asked to choose between the two, the result was 61 per cent Powell, 39 per cent Phillipson.

READ MORE: What will members be considering as they vote for deputy leader?

The poll, which had 1,112 respondents also shows a devastating unfavourability rate among Labour members for Keir Starmer of -33 points. Just over a quarter of Labour members, 26 per cent, had a favourable view with 59 per cent unfavourable.

Overall, when asked if the Labour Party was going in the right direction just 25 per cent of members said yes, with 67 saying no.

Those who believe the party is going in the right direction back Phillipson 58 per cent to 19 percent for Powell. However, those who disagree back Powell 63 per cent to 15 per cent.

Phillipson previously topped our poll of members which shows that she had strong name recognition going into this contest. However, this correlation shows this contest is likely being seen as a referendum on the Party and its leadership – with Phillipson seen by members as Starmer’s favoured candidate.

One member summed up this sentiment when given the opportunity to comment. He had voted for Starmer in the 2020 contest but now feels:

“The leadership needs to be made aware how unhappy the members are with the direction of government and how it’s functioning. I like Bridget Phillipson and think she would make a great Deputy Leader. But as she is seen to be the Leadership candidate I cannot support her in this contest.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

LabourList editor Emma Burnell said:

“It is clear that members are unhappy at the moment. Powell being let go from cabinet at the start of the contest means she is more free to speak to that unhappiness and portray herself not just as a campaigner for Labour but a voice of the membership.

“Phillipson has a harder job given that she retains collective responsibility and if she continues to be seen as representing the choice of the leadership she will find this contest very hard to win.

“Deputy leader of the Labour Party is an ill-defined job – especially when it is not attached to a cabinet role of deputy prime minister. As such, it may be inevitable that – whatever the strengths of the two candidates – this contest is seen in they eyes of both members and the media as a way for members to make their unhappiness known.”

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Company Partner.