PM speech reaction: Labour must turn bold words into action, say unions and campaigners

Keir Starmer’s speech to Labour Party conference has drawn a mix of praise and challenge from across the labour movement, with campaigners and unions urging the government to match its words with real change for working people.

Helen Barnard, director of policy, research and impact at anti-poverty charity Trussell, welcomed the Prime Minister’s focus on child poverty and inequality, but warned that “warm words don’t pay the bills or put food on the table”.

She called for the scrapping of the two-child limit, describing it as “the single biggest driver of child poverty, pushing millions of families into poverty and to the doors of food banks”.

Barnard added: “Families with babies, and children as young as 2 or 3, being pushed to food banks should weigh heavily on our society’s conscience. Scrapping the two-child limit fully would protect generations of children from starting life in families facing hunger, ease pressure on public services and benefit our economy.”

Meanwhile, Luke Hurst, national coordinator of Mainstream, struck a more cautious tone, suggesting that Labour “must be certain it can deliver on economic growth and public service change to knock [Reform] down.”

He added: “Even after today’s speech, it’s unclear that Labour has thought through how to really transform the country.”

The TUC also welcomed Starmer’s speech, with general secretary Paul Nowak highlighting the need to show that the government is on the side of working people.

“From here on, every announcement, every press release, every speech must show working people and their families that the government is on their side and building a fairer future,” he said.

Nowak emphasised public investment, delivering the Employment Rights Bill in full, and creating “good, secure jobs in every community.”

On the populist Reform UK, he was clear: “Farage’s vision for the country is a Britain where we round up our workmates, our friends and our neighbours and ‘send them back. That’s not patriotism and it never will be.”

Starmer’s economic policy also drew scrutiny. with Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of the New Economics Foundation, urging the government to adopt a bolder economic approach.

“Thriving public services, financial support for those who need it, and a swift path to a low-carbon economy will all require a bolder approach to economic policies,” he said, warning against letting fiscal constraints dictate policy outcomes.

IPPR’s Harry Quilter-Pinner acknowledged the Prime Minister’s focus on fighting populism and promoting inclusion, but noted that Labour must still answer the pressing questions voters are asking: “Whether raising working people’s incomes or building more cohesive communities.”

