Members recieve first messages from Deputy Leadership candidate Bridget Phillipson

Labour members have received campaign emails and texts from the Labour Party supporting Bridget Phillipson’s bid to become deputy leader.

LabourList understands that both campaigns have been offered the same opportunity to send emails and text to Labour members through the party’s database. It is yet to be seen if Lucy Powell’s campaign will take that up.

The messages are clear that the data has not been shared with the campaign itself.

Members have reported text messages sent by the party itself on behalf of the Education Secretary asking recipients to join her campaign to “help unite our party and win together”.

An email. also sent from the party, asked for members’ support to “build on the work done by Angela Rayner and deliver the change our country needs”.

The email reads: “My message is simple: we need to unite the party to deliver real change and win a second Labour term. By backing me, you can be part of this change.”

For members who want to avoid receiving communications from the campaigns, an unsubscribe link is included in both the text message and the email.

