Today at Labour Party conference: Ten key events on Monday in Liverpool

As Labour conference enters its second day, here are some of the key panels and events you shouldn’t miss:

LabourList Karaoke: 20:00 – 01:00, The Bierkeller, L1 8LW

LabourList’s unmissable annual bash in partnership with Lime and Forest, from 8pm until 1am at the epic Bierkeller bar. Join us to let your hair down, hear top Labour figures DJing and singing, and support LabourList’s independent journalism.

We’ll be selling this year’s signature cocktails, the Powell Punch and the Bridgetini, and revealing which one sold most afterwards. Come and buy to support your favourite deputy leadership candidate!

Tickets have now sold out. There will be limited availability on the door, so make sure to arrive at 8pm sharp!

Featuring Heidi Alexander MP, Dawn Butler MP, Emily Thornberry MP, Alison McGovern MP, Stephen Kinnock MP, Stella Creasy MP, Mayor Steve Rotheram, Alistair Strathern MP, Tulip Siddiq MP, Dr Jeevun Sandher MP, Liam Conlon MP, Mark Ferguson MP, Yuan Yang MP, Noah Law MP, Alex Davies-Jones MP, Rupa Huq MP, Mayor Kim McGuinness, and Baroness Ayesha Hazarika – with more to be announced!

Urgent Action Needed on the UK’s Building Safety Crisis: 11:15 – 12:15, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

LabourList in partnership with FBU

Eight years after Grenfell, many still live in unsafe homes. This panel will explore the building safety crisis, rooted in political choices, funding cuts, and deregulation. Speakers will call for urgent action on cladding, investment in fire services, and an end to building control privatisation.

Featuring:

Thangam Debbonaire (Chair) – Cultural strategist and Member of the House of Lords

Kim Johnson MP – Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside

Joe Powell MP – Member of Parliament for Kensington and Bayswater

Steve Wright – General Secretary of the FBU

Cllr Michael Situ – Cabinet Member for Council Homes at Southwark Council

A representative from Social Housing Action Campaign

A representative from End our Cladding Scandal

What Pupils Are Telling Us: Listening and Learning in the Attendance Crisis: 12:30 – 13:30, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

LabourList in partnership with Impetus

Five years on from the pandemic, school attendance in England has hit record lows, with persistent absence more than doubling since 2019 and pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds worst affected. Behind the statistics are young people struggling with fragile emotional wellbeing, a demanding social media culture, and schools primed for academic success, with too many children slipping through the cracks and sometimes vanishing from the system altogether. This event will bring together educators, policymakers and parliamentarians to explore the scale of the attendance crisis, the pupil experiences behind it, and the bold reforms being proposed to rebuild trust, inclusion and opportunity in our schools.

Featuring:

Tom Middlehurst (Chair) – Deputy Director of Policy for The Association of School and College Leaders

Susannah Hardyman MBE – CEO of Impetus

Sarah Smith MP – Opportunity Mission Champion

Avnee Morjaria – Associate Director for Public Services at IPPR

Dr Chris Tomlinson – CEO Co-op Academies Trust

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

An Atlantic Bridge Too Far? How Should Labour Manage Three More Years of Trump?: 13:45 – 14:45, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

LabourList in partnership with IPPR and Third Way

This event will examine the diplomatic and political implications of Keir Starmer’s strategy of keeping close to Trump and explore its wider implications to Labour’s commitment to promoting multilateral democratic values in a dangerous world.

Featuring:

Anne McElvoy (Chair) – Executive Editor at Politico & co-host of ‘Politics at Sam and Anne’s’ podcast

Josh Freed – Senior Vice President at Third Way

Laura Chappell – Associate Director, Centre for Geopolitics and International Policy at IPPR

Josh Simons MP – Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP – Member of Parliament for Aylesbury

Next-Gen Government: Data and AI in Public Service: 15:00 – 16:00, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

LabourList in partnership with the London School of Economics

As this Labour Government looks to modernise government and reform the state, this panel explores how smarter use of data, better coordination, and AI can deliver more trusted and progressive services. With Dr Cosmina Dorobantu from the London School of Economics, we ask: how can AI reshape government for today’s citizens?

Featuring:

Tom Middlehurst (Chair) – Deputy Director of Policy for The Association of School and College Leaders

Susannah Hardyman MBE – CEO of Impetus

Sarah Smith MP – Opportunity Mission Champion

Avnee Morjaria – Associate Director for Public Services at IPPR

Dr Chris Tomlinson – CEO Co-op Academies Trust

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

How Progressives Can Win the New Media Game: 16:30 – 17:30, Camp and Furnace

LabourList – part of The Campaign Fringe, an all-day space where effective campaigners share what works

The right dominates TikTok, podcasts, and emerging platforms while progressives struggle with outdated media strategies. LabourList brings together practitioners, strategists, and creators to dissect how conservative movements built their new media empire and explore actionable strategies for progressive response. From viral content creation to platform-specific messaging, our expert speakers will share insights on how the left can exploit overlooked media opportunities in our hyperdigital landscape.

Featuring:

Gordon McKee – Labour MP for Glasgow South

Berry Cochrane – Co-CEO, Forward Action

Andy Twelves – Political Commentator and Newspaper Columnist

Nadia Meeran – Digital Campaigns Strategist, 411

Rhys Everquill – Reporter, Leicester Gazette

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Labour’s First Year: In Conversation with John Curtice: 09:30 – 10:30, Mersey Suite, Pullman Hotel

Demos

The Future of Place-Based Devolution: 11:30 – 12:30, Albert 4, Hilton Hotel

Key Cities and ResPublica

Featuring:

Sarah Calkin (chair)

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Kim McGuiness, Mayor for the North East

Steve Rotherham, Liverpool council leader

Cllr Louise Gittins, Local Government Association

John Merry, Key Cities

Disruptive Delivery: In Conversation with Pat McFadden MP: 15:30 – 16:30, Hall 2C – ACC

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Voters are demanding visible, meaningful change – not just new promises, but a new way of governing. As Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden is at the heart of shaping policies that touch millions of lives, from reforming welfare to tackling economic inactivity and supporting people into good work. Join him in conversation with Patrick Maguire of The Times to explore how government can move beyond rhetoric to deliver genuinely transformative outcomes in work, welfare and opportunity – including the role that new tech solutions can play in driving smarter, fairer services.

How Can Labour Rebuild Its Electoral Coalition?: 16:30 – 17:30, Arena Room Sherwood – ACC

More in Common

Join us for More in Common’s annual flagship deep dive into the state of public opinion exploring what’s caused Labour’s rocky first year, and opportunities for the government to win the public back. With analysis from Luke Tryl, senior politicians and journalists, we’ll look ahead to the elections in Scotland, Wales and councils across the UK.

Featuring:

Jon Sopel (chair), The News Agents

Luke Tryl, More in Common

Alistair Strathern, MP for Hitchin

Christabel Cooper, Labour Together

Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East

Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.