Today at Labour Party conference: Ten key events on Monday in Liverpool

As Labour conference enters its second day, here are some of the key panels and events you shouldn’t miss:
LabourList Karaoke: 20:00 – 01:00, The Bierkeller, L1 8LW
LabourList’s unmissable annual bash in partnership with Lime and Forest, from 8pm until 1am at the epic Bierkeller bar. Join us to let your hair down, hear top Labour figures DJing and singing, and support LabourList’s independent journalism.
We’ll be selling this year’s signature cocktails, the Powell Punch and the Bridgetini, and revealing which one sold most afterwards. Come and buy to support your favourite deputy leadership candidate!
Tickets have now sold out. There will be limited availability on the door, so make sure to arrive at 8pm sharp!
Featuring Heidi Alexander MP, Dawn Butler MP, Emily Thornberry MP, Alison McGovern MP, Stephen Kinnock MP, Stella Creasy MP, Mayor Steve Rotheram, Alistair Strathern MP, Tulip Siddiq MP, Dr Jeevun Sandher MP, Liam Conlon MP, Mark Ferguson MP, Yuan Yang MP, Noah Law MP, Alex Davies-Jones MP, Rupa Huq MP, Mayor Kim McGuinness, and Baroness Ayesha Hazarika – with more to be announced!
Urgent Action Needed on the UK’s Building Safety Crisis: 11:15 – 12:15, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF
LabourList in partnership with FBU
Eight years after Grenfell, many still live in unsafe homes. This panel will explore the building safety crisis, rooted in political choices, funding cuts, and deregulation. Speakers will call for urgent action on cladding, investment in fire services, and an end to building control privatisation.
Featuring:
- Thangam Debbonaire (Chair) – Cultural strategist and Member of the House of Lords
- Kim Johnson MP – Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside
- Joe Powell MP – Member of Parliament for Kensington and Bayswater
- Steve Wright – General Secretary of the FBU
- Cllr Michael Situ – Cabinet Member for Council Homes at Southwark Council
- A representative from Social Housing Action Campaign
- A representative from End our Cladding Scandal
What Pupils Are Telling Us: Listening and Learning in the Attendance Crisis: 12:30 – 13:30, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF
LabourList in partnership with Impetus
Five years on from the pandemic, school attendance in England has hit record lows, with persistent absence more than doubling since 2019 and pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds worst affected. Behind the statistics are young people struggling with fragile emotional wellbeing, a demanding social media culture, and schools primed for academic success, with too many children slipping through the cracks and sometimes vanishing from the system altogether. This event will bring together educators, policymakers and parliamentarians to explore the scale of the attendance crisis, the pupil experiences behind it, and the bold reforms being proposed to rebuild trust, inclusion and opportunity in our schools.
Featuring:
- Tom Middlehurst (Chair) – Deputy Director of Policy for The Association of School and College Leaders
- Susannah Hardyman MBE – CEO of Impetus
- Sarah Smith MP – Opportunity Mission Champion
- Avnee Morjaria – Associate Director for Public Services at IPPR
- Dr Chris Tomlinson – CEO Co-op Academies Trust
- Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee
An Atlantic Bridge Too Far? How Should Labour Manage Three More Years of Trump?: 13:45 – 14:45, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF
LabourList in partnership with IPPR and Third Way
This event will examine the diplomatic and political implications of Keir Starmer’s strategy of keeping close to Trump and explore its wider implications to Labour’s commitment to promoting multilateral democratic values in a dangerous world.
Featuring:
- Anne McElvoy (Chair) – Executive Editor at Politico & co-host of ‘Politics at Sam and Anne’s’ podcast
- Josh Freed – Senior Vice President at Third Way
- Laura Chappell – Associate Director, Centre for Geopolitics and International Policy at IPPR
- Josh Simons MP – Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office
- Laura Kyrke-Smith MP – Member of Parliament for Aylesbury
Next-Gen Government: Data and AI in Public Service: 15:00 – 16:00, Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF
LabourList in partnership with the London School of Economics
As this Labour Government looks to modernise government and reform the state, this panel explores how smarter use of data, better coordination, and AI can deliver more trusted and progressive services. With Dr Cosmina Dorobantu from the London School of Economics, we ask: how can AI reshape government for today’s citizens?
Featuring:
How Progressives Can Win the New Media Game: 16:30 – 17:30, Camp and Furnace
LabourList – part of The Campaign Fringe, an all-day space where effective campaigners share what works
The right dominates TikTok, podcasts, and emerging platforms while progressives struggle with outdated media strategies. LabourList brings together practitioners, strategists, and creators to dissect how conservative movements built their new media empire and explore actionable strategies for progressive response. From viral content creation to platform-specific messaging, our expert speakers will share insights on how the left can exploit overlooked media opportunities in our hyperdigital landscape.
Featuring:
- Gordon McKee – Labour MP for Glasgow South
- Berry Cochrane – Co-CEO, Forward Action
- Andy Twelves – Political Commentator and Newspaper Columnist
- Nadia Meeran – Digital Campaigns Strategist, 411
- Rhys Everquill – Reporter, Leicester Gazette
READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed
Labour’s First Year: In Conversation with John Curtice: 09:30 – 10:30, Mersey Suite, Pullman Hotel
Demos
The Future of Place-Based Devolution: 11:30 – 12:30, Albert 4, Hilton Hotel
Key Cities and ResPublica
Featuring:
- Sarah Calkin (chair)
- Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester
- Kim McGuiness, Mayor for the North East
- Steve Rotherham, Liverpool council leader
- Cllr Louise Gittins, Local Government Association
- John Merry, Key Cities
Disruptive Delivery: In Conversation with Pat McFadden MP: 15:30 – 16:30, Hall 2C – ACC
Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Voters are demanding visible, meaningful change – not just new promises, but a new way of governing. As Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden is at the heart of shaping policies that touch millions of lives, from reforming welfare to tackling economic inactivity and supporting people into good work. Join him in conversation with Patrick Maguire of The Times to explore how government can move beyond rhetoric to deliver genuinely transformative outcomes in work, welfare and opportunity – including the role that new tech solutions can play in driving smarter, fairer services.
How Can Labour Rebuild Its Electoral Coalition?: 16:30 – 17:30, Arena Room Sherwood – ACC
More in Common
Join us for More in Common’s annual flagship deep dive into the state of public opinion exploring what’s caused Labour’s rocky first year, and opportunities for the government to win the public back. With analysis from Luke Tryl, senior politicians and journalists, we’ll look ahead to the elections in Scotland, Wales and councils across the UK.
Featuring:
- Jon Sopel (chair), The News Agents
- Luke Tryl, More in Common
- Alistair Strathern, MP for Hitchin
- Christabel Cooper, Labour Together
- Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East
- Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe
- Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East
