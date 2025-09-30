Today at Labour Party conference: Ten key events on Tuesday in Liverpool

As Labour conference enters its second day, here are some of the key panels and events you shouldn’t miss:
Keir Starmer speech: 14:00 – 16:45, Conference Hall – ACC
This is the main event. The Prime Minister will take to the Conference Hall stage to address delegates for what is almost certain to be the week’s most-watched speech.
Skills at the Source: Local Growth & National Impact: 08:45-09:45, Meeting Room 11a, ACC
LabourList in partnership with the Edge Foundation.
Discover how locally-led skills strategies can drive economic growth, align with Labour’s Growth Mission, and create real opportunities for young people. This event explores how education, industry, and local ambition can work together through a place-based approach—and what national policy can learn from local success.
Featuring:
- Karin Christiansen (Chair) – Chair of the LabourList Board
- Alice Gardner – CEO of the Edge Foundation
- Matt Parish – CEO of the Liverpool Football Club Foundation
- Andrew Pakes MP – Chair of the Apprenticeships APPG
- Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee
- Pat Carvalho – President of the Association of Colleges
Starmer’s Speech Watch Party and State of the Nation: 13:30-16:30, The Bluecoat, 8 School Lane, L1 3BX
LabourList in partnership with The Fabian Society and YouGov.
Watch Along: Starmer’s Speech and State of the Nation, with live analysis from leading political commentators and experts. Further detail and sign-up form to follow.
Featuring:
- Emma Burnell – Editor of LabourList
- Patrick English – Director of Political Analysis at YouGov
- Ava Evans – Political Editor at Politics JOE
Opportunity Mission Reception with PLMR, LabourList, JTL & Etio
LabourList in partnership with PLMR
Join us for a networking reception with policymakers and leading voices from across education, skills and employment. Together we’ll explore what’s next for the Opportunity Mission and how we can work together to deliver real change. In partnership with PLMR, LabourList, JTL and Etio. RSVP to [email protected].
Featuring:
- Emma Burnell – Editor of LabourList
- Baroness Jacqui Smith – Minister for Skills
- Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee
Socialist Solutions to the Crisis (Socialist Campaign Group of MPs/Labour Assembly Against Austerity): 17:00 -18:00, Quayside Suite, The Crowne Plaza Hotel
Featuring:
- Richard Burgon MP
- Diane Abbott MP
- John McDonnell MP
- Nadia Whittome MP
- Fran Heathcote, PCS General Secretary
- Daniel Kebede, NEU General Secretary
- Mick Whelan, ASLEF General Secretary
- Steve Wright, FBU General Secretary
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves In Conversation with Matt Forde: 16:30-17:30
Join for a discussion between leading political comedian Matt Forde and Britain’s First female Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Places are limited.
In Conversation with Darren Jones: 10:00-11:00
A conversation with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Darren Jones, featuring Sky News’ Beth Rigby.
READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed
Trans Solidarity Rally (Labour for Trans Rights): 12:30 – 13:30, Meeting Room 3A
Join MPs, trade unionists and trans Labour members to show your solidarity with the trans community at Conference. Supported by Unison, GMB, CWU, ASLEF, UCU, NUS and UTAW.
Featuring:
- Nadia Whittome MP
- Christina McAnea, General Secretary of Unison
- Mick Whelan, General Secretary of ASLEF and TULO Chair
- Jo Grady, General Secretary of UCU
- Dame Emily Thornberry MP
- Dawn Butler MP
- Alex Sobel MP
- Yuan Yang MP
- Lorraine Beavers MP
The Leader’s Speech Review (Tony Blair Institute): 16:00 – 17:00, Hall 2C
Featuring:
- Scarlett Maguire, Founder, Merlin Strategies
- Ailbhe Rea, Associate Editor, Bloomberg News
- Sam White, Former Chief of Staff to Keir Starmer
- Tom Baldwin, Author and Journalist
Change Course or Face Defeat (Momentum/CLPD): 19:00 – 20:00, Large Meeting Room, Friends Meeting House
Featuring:
- Jess Barnard, NEC
- Richard Burgon MP
- Yasmine Dar, NEC
- Brian Leishman MP
- Jenny Manson, Jewish Voice for Labour
- Councillor Minesh Parekh
