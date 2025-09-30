Today at Labour Party conference: Ten key events on Tuesday in Liverpool

As Labour conference enters its second day, here are some of the key panels and events you shouldn’t miss:

Keir Starmer speech: 14:00 – 16:45, Conference Hall – ACC

This is the main event. The Prime Minister will take to the Conference Hall stage to address delegates for what is almost certain to be the week’s most-watched speech.

Skills at the Source: Local Growth & National Impact: 08:45-09:45, Meeting Room 11a, ACC

LabourList in partnership with the Edge Foundation.

Discover how locally-led skills strategies can drive economic growth, align with Labour’s Growth Mission, and create real opportunities for young people. This event explores how education, industry, and local ambition can work together through a place-based approach—and what national policy can learn from local success.

Featuring:

Karin Christiansen (Chair) – Chair of the LabourList Board

Alice Gardner – CEO of the Edge Foundation

Matt Parish – CEO of the Liverpool Football Club Foundation

Andrew Pakes MP – Chair of the Apprenticeships APPG

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

Pat Carvalho – President of the Association of Colleges

Starmer’s Speech Watch Party and State of the Nation: 13:30-16:30, The Bluecoat, 8 School Lane, L1 3BX

LabourList in partnership with The Fabian Society and YouGov.

Watch Along: Starmer’s Speech and State of the Nation, with live analysis from leading political commentators and experts. Further detail and sign-up form to follow.

Featuring:

Emma Burnell – Editor of LabourList

Patrick English – Director of Political Analysis at YouGov

Ava Evans – Political Editor at Politics JOE

Opportunity Mission Reception with PLMR, LabourList, JTL & Etio

LabourList in partnership with PLMR

Join us for a networking reception with policymakers and leading voices from across education, skills and employment. Together we’ll explore what’s next for the Opportunity Mission and how we can work together to deliver real change. In partnership with PLMR, LabourList, JTL and Etio. RSVP to [email protected].

Featuring:

Emma Burnell – Editor of LabourList

Baroness Jacqui Smith – Minister for Skills

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

Socialist Solutions to the Crisis (Socialist Campaign Group of MPs/Labour Assembly Against Austerity): 17:00 -18:00, Quayside Suite, The Crowne Plaza Hotel

Featuring:

Richard Burgon MP

Diane Abbott MP

John McDonnell MP

Nadia Whittome MP

Fran Heathcote, PCS General Secretary

Daniel Kebede, NEU General Secretary

Mick Whelan, ASLEF General Secretary

Steve Wright, FBU General Secretary

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves In Conversation with Matt Forde: 16:30-17:30

Join for a discussion between leading political comedian Matt Forde and Britain’s First female Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Places are limited.

In Conversation with Darren Jones: 10:00-11:00

A conversation with Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Darren Jones, featuring Sky News’ Beth Rigby.

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Trans Solidarity Rally (Labour for Trans Rights): 12:30 – 13:30, Meeting Room 3A

Join MPs, trade unionists and trans Labour members to show your solidarity with the trans community at Conference. Supported by Unison, GMB, CWU, ASLEF, UCU, NUS and UTAW.

Featuring:

Nadia Whittome MP

Christina McAnea, General Secretary of Unison

Mick Whelan, General Secretary of ASLEF and TULO Chair

Jo Grady, General Secretary of UCU

Dame Emily Thornberry MP

Dawn Butler MP

Alex Sobel MP

Yuan Yang MP

Lorraine Beavers MP

The Leader’s Speech Review (Tony Blair Institute): 16:00 – 17:00, Hall 2C

Featuring:

Scarlett Maguire, Founder, Merlin Strategies

Ailbhe Rea, Associate Editor, Bloomberg News

Sam White, Former Chief of Staff to Keir Starmer

Tom Baldwin, Author and Journalist

Change Course or Face Defeat (Momentum/CLPD): 19:00 – 20:00, Large Meeting Room, Friends Meeting House

Featuring:

Jess Barnard, NEC

Richard Burgon MP

Yasmine Dar, NEC

Brian Leishman MP

Jenny Manson, Jewish Voice for Labour

Councillor Minesh Parekh

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.