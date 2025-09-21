Letters to the Editor – week ending 21st September 2025

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

On the deputy leadership contest

Dear Friends

Angela Rayner is a hard act to follow. Despite being in the Cabinet, one felt she was not shy at challenging liberal establishment orthodoxy for the benefit of working people’s aspirations and needs.

Phillipson is a good choice but the wrong choice – personally I want someone outside the Cabinet able and willing to hold the Government to account without the fear of losing their cabinet seat. Membership of the Cabinet requires collective responsibility – sometimes called toeing the line – I want someone able and willing to challenge collective responsibility who represents the wider labour movement to Government.

Best

Eric Longley

Gedling Constituency Labour Party

*****

The last thing we need is the leader and deputy to be at odds with each other. The Sun and Mail would be delighted. Vote Bridget!

Regards,

Mark Storey

*****

Dear Editor, I’m taking up your invitation to put down a few thoughts about the deputy leadership election. For context, it’s probably best that I make full disclosure. I first joined the party in 1979 after Thatcher was elected and was active for 12 years until I resigned in 1991, in protest at the party’s bi-partisan policy over the first Gulf War. When considering the tumult of today’s world, it seems a pretty feeble reason. I spent the next many years concentrating on trade union activity as a member of the RMT. I rejoined after the 2015 election just before Ed Miliband’s resignation. I voted for Jeremy Corbyn as leader later that year but became increasingly concerned at his ineffective leadership which, in conjunction with the virulent attacks he suffered, scuppered any chance of his progressive policy programme being implemented.

Like many others, I worked hard for a Labour government to be elected and was mightily pleased when we succeeded in 2024. The elation was short lived and there are many reasons why I might have considered leaving again, along with the thousands of others who have done so. But, to paraphrase, to resign once is unfortunate; to resign twice looks like carelessness.

So, who do I support now in this latest fiasco of our own making? Both contenders have their merits. I’m sure they are in politics for the right reasons and have a good measure of integrity. There is not a great deal between them. I will be arguing, at my CLP selection meeting on Friday, for the candidate who is likely to do most to reset the direction of the party, both in government and with a view to mending the relationship between the leadership and the dwindling, disaffected membership. From conversations I have had and from what I have seen and read, I feel that that person is Lucy Powell.

I’m sitting in my front room in Rochdale, watching the rain bouncing down as the latest deluge sweeps up and over the Pennines. We’re all hoping for more sunshine here. Let’s hope we get some.

Arthur Richardson Rochdale

*****

I’m one of the members who will vote for Lucy Powell but not for the divisive and conspiratorial reasons you suggest. First and foremost is that we need someone who is right for the job and provides a constructive link between Party and Government. It is a full time job and I would rather Bridget concentrate on Education which is a massive task. Can we please see this election as a positive for our Party and stop the unnecessary divisions – it only benefits Farage. Roger Tilley Bournemouth

*****

I just can’t get out of my head Lucy Powell’s remarks when the grooming gang issue was raised in a broadcast debate – ‘oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now, do we? Let’s get that dog whistle out shall we?’ It doesn’t matter what she meant, it was a shocking loss of self-control which is NOT what we need in this post. Wes Streeting defended her on the grounds that sometimes politicians say things ‘in the heat of debate’ that. ‘come out badly’. That just want we DON’T need in a deputy leader. I won’t be able to vote for her because of that. Judith Fage.

*****

Reasons to be cheerful

As a Labour member for nearly half a century, given the circumstances both domestic and international, I am not disappointed in Labours first year. Especially compared to Tony Blairs first year, sticking to Tory spending. Starmer has had to walk on eggshells internationally, given a special relationship with a powerful ally, and years of accusations of antisemitism re Israel. I feel Minister’s should be praising the great increase in childcare and wage rises for the lowest paid, whilst not crashing the economy as predicted. Be bold – blame Farage and the Tories for the acknowledged economic hit of Brexit. Trevor Hopper Lewes, East Sussex

*****

Or not…

Dear LabourList, Labour is in government, with a sweeping mandate. Yet we have a Prime Minister so ill-advised that the Press question his judgement. With the loss of Angela Rayner, there is no obvious replacement, so there’s no clear replacement and he simply must improve. So why, then, do we not have advisers and communicators who are skilled, intelligent, knowledgeable and insightful to help?

McSweeney does not meet the test; and his advice is at best unreliable and at worst so way off the mark it is downright dangerous. I find it so dispiriting, as a socialist Labour support of over fifty years, that we have a prime minister with neither wit nor charisma and who struggles to compete with the most inept opposition leader in living memory. Still, Starmer is a decent, upright man who’s perhaps ill-suited to politics; but who, with better support and advice, would not have needed ousting. The Labour Party hierarchy clearly need to up their game or be replaced. Better success soon, I hope.

Bob Powell (former member)

Stockton on Tees

*****

History repeating itself?

I fear we are at risk here of repeating our history of doing our opponent’s work for them.

Like many party members, I am unhappy with some of the things we’ve done in office, and even more so at those we’ve failed to do. We’ve made some big mistakes.

But many of us will also remember the glorious defeats we’ve suffered, over many years, in part caused by our own internal blood-letting.

As a journalist, I had a ringside seat as Michael Foot’s noble campaign ended in disaster. I witnessed the internal battles over Militant Tendency and its lasting impact on our electoral success. And now I see today’s unhappiness spread across the media and turned against us by our opponents.

Yes, we must make our views known to our leadership, but let’s also keep an eye on the prize – delivering a better future for working people. And you have to be in Government to do that. Anything less is an indulgence.

Best regards

Chris Hampson

East Hants CLP

*****

Localism?

Dear Emma Burnell

Reading your editorial piece today I am inspired to write to you.

As a Labour Party Member in Brent, I am very exercised about the loss of local democracy in the Party.

For some unknown reason we have been stripped of the usual process of choosing our candidate for the next local election. The result of which, one of our hardworking and respected councillors has been de-selected from standing and I understand this has happened to 7 other sitting councillors. To heap insult on to injury we have a new candidate being foisted upon us with no prior link to our branch.

The Party seem to think that they can expect the loyalty from members without treating us with respect. I.e. come the elections, we will work tirelessly to elect people we have no particular connection to.

We are also told that the NEC’s decision is final and we have no right of appeal. Where can we go to register our complaint?

With best wishes

Linda Anderson

Member of Harlesden and Kensal Green Branch Labour Party

*****