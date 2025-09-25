‘We must listen to – and strengthen – Israel’s voices for change’

For nearly two years, Israelis and Palestinians alike have endured tragedy, suffering and grief that few of us can imagine.

Standing in the scarred ruins of homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, visiting the site of the Nova music festival massacre, and joining the families of the hostages seized on 7 October 2023 earlier this summer, I have witnessed first-hand the impact of the atrocities committed by Hamas.

I have met too with senior figures in the Palestinian Authority, Palestinian civil society groups and been briefed by the International Red Cross on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Amid this darkness, however, there are flickers of light. In Jerusalem and Ramallah, I met with civil society organisations and Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding groups who are working to strengthen constituencies for peace amongst Israelis and Palestinians at the grassroots level.

These glimmers of hope for the future aren’t unique. Within Israel, a movement for change is rising up and strengthening. I’m proud that it is the focus of our major, new Voices for Change project.

Its goal is to draw attention to, and promote, energetic and fresh Israeli voices and movements promoting a liberal, inclusive and democratic vision for Israel’s future.

Their vision is rooted in Israel’s founding principles: a state committed to “freedom, justice and peace” and the promise of “complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex”.

Israel’s Declaration of Independence laid the groundwork for a Jewish and democratic state. One with a vigorous, and sometimes messy, democracy; a robust press; free trade unions which fight for the dignity of work; an independent judiciary; and a vibrant civic society which reflects the diversity of Israeli society.

But the task of realising the vision of the Declaration of Independence is far from complete. And – as in many other democracies – populism and extremism are presenting new challenges that must be confronted and overcome.

Our authors are Israelis working to do just that: to strengthen democracy; build a shared society between Jews and Arab-Israelis; improve gender and sexual equality; and secure social justice. We also feature Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilders and Israelis who are building bridges with the country’s regional neighbours.

Their visions – and the practical steps they are taking to bring about change on the ground – are an example of the positive work that is being done.

This series features, for instance, Liora Goldfeder discussing the work of Brothers and Sisters in Arms to protect Israel’s democratic foundations from the Netanyahu government’s attempted judicial overhaul.

Menucha Saitowitz writes about how Desert Stars is building a new generation of young Bedouin leaders “with the skills, vision and courage to shape not only the future of their own communities, but of Israeli society as a whole”.

Tal Hochmann describes the Israel Women’s Network’s battle for gender equality, while Peter Lerner outlines the work of the Histadrut, which, as he rightly says, is so much more than a trade union representative body (akin to the TUC); “a national platform for economic justice,” in his words, and a “source of social cohesion across ethnic, religious and political lines”.

Naturally, these Voices for Change are also concerned with how the conflict with the Palestinians can be brought to a close and the emerging opportunities to build the “new Middle East” – with Israel taking its place among its regional neighbours – as Shimon Peres envisaged three decades ago.

Naama Barak writes about Women Wage Peace – the largest grassroots peace movement in Israel – and its partnership with Women of the Sun​, a Palestinian movement of women from the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

This is an Israel we see and hear too little of in the British media and in parliamentary debates.

But it is an Israel which many Israelis are working and fighting for day in, day out.

Nor is this a fringe minority removed from mainstream Israeli society. Ever since the 7 October attacks, polls have consistently shown a majority of Israelis want to see Benjamin Netanyahu resign.

Israelis also want to see a wider regional peace deal; one which, building on the success of the Abraham Accords, leads to a normalisation agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia; the forging of a security alliance to contain Iran’s malign influence; and a path to Palestinian statehood.

We are all desperate to see political change in Israel. As the Israeli historian and writer Yuval Noah Harari has suggested, in his near-uninterrupted 15 years as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has “repeatedly preferred his personal interests over the national interest [and] built his political career on dividing the nation against itself”.

The essence of centre-left politics is our belief in solidarity – that by the strength of our common endeavour we achieve more together than we achieve alone – and that is why British progressives should stand alongside our Israeli friends who are demanding – and working hard for – change at home.