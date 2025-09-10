TUC Congress: Unions back motions on strengthening Employment Rights Bill and on gender self-ID

Trade union delegates backed two motions opposing government policy at the TUC Congress, calling for a strengthening of the Employment Rights Bill and in support of self-ID for trans people.

One motion backed unanimously by unions in Brighton demanded a repeal of all anti-union regulations and called on the TUC to draft a “comprehensive” workers’ rights package, including a full ban on fire and rehire practices and zero hours contracts, a £15 per hour minimum wage for all and a statutory right to collective bargaining for all workers.

It also called for the creation of a national campaign to oppose austerity and left the door open to industrial action if their demands are not met.

It comes amid discussion at the conference for a second Employment Rights Bill to make further progress on improving workers’ rights, with some union general secretaries calling for greater action on collective bargaining and corporate governance.

BFAWU general secretary Sarah Wooley said: “Working people have been waiting a long time for a government that would finally begin to undo the damage of decades of anti-union regulation. The bill offers some welcome steps forward… but we have to be honest with ourselves, the bill still falls far short of what is needed. It tinkers around the edges while leaving in place the framework of laws that continue to shackle our movement.

“We need an immediate repeal of anti-union laws, all of them. We need a full ban on fire and rehire and zero hours contracts. We need a genuine living wage of at least £15 an hour for all people, regardless of their age. We need a statutory right to collective bargaining.

“[We need to] campaign to work with all inside and outside Parliament, and if necessary, to mobilise industrial action through these changes – our changes.”

Bridget Phillipson gives assurance to trans people

A second motion, addressing the recent Supreme Court ruling, called on the TUC’s LGBT+ committee to campaign publicly on its policy of gender self-declaration, as well as pushing for full rights for transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people in the workplace and wider society.

The motion came as Bridget Phillipson’s speech was picketed by a number of LGBTQ+ activists, who held Pride flags and banners that read: “Protect trans lives. Reject the EHRC ‘guidance’.”

The Education Secretary, who also serves as Women and Equalities Minister, also faced a question on trans rights in a Q&A after her address to the TUC Congress, being asked what she would do to “ensure the safety, dignity and human rights for trans people and trans workers are upheld”.

In response, Phillipson said: “Safety, dignity and respect is the cornerstone of our society – and trans people continue to enjoy the protection afforded through Labour’s Equality Act to not face prejudice or discrimination or harassment.

“This Labour government will introduce a draft bill to make sure we deliver a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices. We will also equalise all existing trans hate crime legislation to protect trans people – I can give that absolute assurance.”

