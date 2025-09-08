TUC Congress: Paul Nowak challenges Farage and demands windfall tax on banking sector

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak took aim at Nigel Farage and the far-right in his keynote speech at the organisation’s conference in Brighton.

Addressing delegates in Brighton, Nowak accused the Reform UK leader of selling out working people rather than representing them and challenged him to support the government’s measures on employment rights and end his support for Donald Trump amid his administration’s painful tariffs on British industry.

“Over the last 14 months, the government haven’t got everything right, and we have called them out when they haven’t got it right. But, Congress be clear – the biggest threat to working class people in this country are the bad bosses and the right-wing populists.

“There is a world of difference between what Nigel says and what Nigel does. Every single Reform MP, including Mr Farage, voted against outlawing fire and rehire, against banning zero hours contracts, and against day one rights for millions of workers.

“So here is my challenge to Nigel Farage – say you stand up for working people? Then ignore your wealthy backers and vote for the Employment Rights Bill.

“Say you stand up for British industry? Then stop supporting Donald Trump and his destructive tariffs.

“And say you believe in the NHS? Then look the British public in the eye and tell them why you support US-style private healthcare.”

He accused Reform’s MPs of being “right-wing con men lining their own pockets” and also took aim at the Conservatives: “No amount of TikToks, or Ozempic, or expensive haircuts will ever hide the inner ugliness of Robert Jenrick.

“The man who ordered murals painted over in a reception centre for children seeking asylum is, indeed, a xenophobe.”

‘Real patriotism is never about intimidating our friends and neighbours’

Nowak also condemned Operation Raise the Colours, which has seen far-right activists raise national flags across England, and said: “I understand people take pride in the Union Jack, in the St George’s Cross, the Saltire and the Red Dragon – but patriotism is about much more than flags.

“As the 1945 generation knew, real patriotism is about building decent homes and ensuring no-one is left behind. It’s about creating good jobs so people aren’t left in poverty and feel pride in their labour – and real patriotism is never about daubing graffiti on people’s homes or shops or intimidating our friends and neighbours.

“That’s not patriotism and it should shame anyone who loves this country.”

‘Show working people whose side you are on’

Nowak celebrated a range of successes achieved by the trade union movement since Labour took office, including the protection of the right to strike, a public inquiry into Orgreave, and the Employment Rights Bill.

However, he also called on the government to “show working people whose side you are on” and deliver on the manifesto commitments made to voters last year.

“For too many people, change still feels like a slogan – not a lived reality. That cannot continue. Throughout our history, we’ve been at our best when we’ve been ambitious for working people. Today, my message to the government is simply this. Deliver the manifesto which won you a huge majority last July. Deliver good jobs, decent public services and better living standards in every corner of the country. Deliver the change people voted for and show working people whose side you are on.”

Nowak also called on the government to be “on the side of patients, parents and pensioners” and hike taxes on the wealthiest, including a windfall tax on record bank profits and gambling companies.

“If billionaires can afford fleets of private yachts, day trips into space and weddings that shut down Venice, they can pay a bit more tax.”

He also demanded that the government lift the two-child cap on benefits and “give our kids the future they deserve”.

‘You cannot have a two-state solution without a free Palestine’

In his speech, he also accused Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of committing “genocide” in Gaza and called for the immediate recognition of Palestine and an end to all arms sales to Israel.

“Let us reiterate our movement’s calls: a new, permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages and all political prisoners, suspension of the UK’s trade deal with Israel, tougher sanctions, a ban on imports from the occupied territories, respect for international law, an end to licences for arms traded with Israel – and the immediate recognition of the state of Palestine.

“You cannot have a two-state solution without a safe, secure and free Palestine.”