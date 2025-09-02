‘In electing Polanski, the Green Party has chosen protest over credibility’

SPONSORED

Zack Polanski has cruised into the Green Party leadership. The writing was on the wall ever since the “Greens Organise” faction, made up mainly of ex-Labour figures, was set up in anticipation of the leadership contest last year. Labour’s response to this new leadership will shape the local elections next year, in which all of London’s councils go to the polls.

In many ways, the previous leadership represented the two wings of the Green Party voter base. Adrian Ramsay, the male, more conservative rural MP and Carla Denyer, darling of the middle classes of Bristol and Hackney. Polanski himself falls into this second category. His early political journey mirrors a sizable segment of the Green’s voter base – middle class former Lib Dems who began the slow movement towards the Greens around 2010, fervently pro-EU and unimpressed by Corbyn’s Labour and its Brexit-era civil war. Those voters were generally put off by populism, both on the left and right during the last ten years. So, it is interesting to see Polanski reinvent himself as the man to lead the left populist charge against the Labour government, committed to protest despite its tendency to divide.

‘Vibes without the need to substantiate values with credible policy’

It is in his past that we find one of Polanksi’s weaknesses. Zack is a man who has previously advertised his services as someone who could enlarge breasts via hypnotherapy. He may claim to have matured, but first impressions stick. In his current incarnation, he still looks a lot like a man who is more interested in telling people what he thinks they want to hear than any hard truths. Happy to sell false hope.

The challenge for Labour is that Zack Polanski is very good at “vibes”, projecting radical values without feeling the need to substantiate them with credible policy that addresses reality. It is very easy to rage against the government and to declare any compromise a weakness. But, as the Green Party have found in my own city of Bristol, the challenge of governing is a lot harder. Here, the Greens are committed to selling the council houses they promised to protect, with no plan for their replacement. Those houses are not the only public assets they have tried to sell off. They made national news with their plan to make bin collections monthly before being forced to backtrack. Governing is hard and doing it for the many only more so.

CONFERENCE: Join LabourList and Hold Fast Labour for our panel on Turning the rising Green tide – more details here

‘We must stick to our values and highlight where they differ from Polanski’

It remains to be seen how Polanski’s declared intention to return the Green Party to campaigning for the UK’s withdrawal from NATO will play amongst those whose support he seeks. While the European members of NATO have acted to ensure the alliance continues to support Ukraine, Polanski argues “the era of NATO is over.” He has not felt a need to state how he thinks a long-term peace in Ukraine, a peace that respects Ukrainian sovereignty, might be achieved without the alliance.

Labour have made missteps in government which the Greens have pounced on. No matter that Labour is already tackling much of what they rail against. However, in Polanski’s eyes, perfect is the enemy of good. His aim is not agreement, but to stoke disappointment into anger. Beyond that his plan is not well defined.

Tempting as it may seem to simply argue Labour should adopt large chunks of the Green Party manifesto, we must stick to our values, and highlight where they differ from those of Polanski et al. Where they peddle false hope and pursue division through polarisation, we must continue to deliver on credible policy commitments for everyone, ever conscious of maintaining a broad unity within our party and with the electorate.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

‘We should clearly demonstrate that the hope we sell is real’

The Greens may make a virtue out of the fact that they don’t whip their councillors, but this just allows their disunity to derail their governance. It means that, once elected, their councillors lack the discipline to deliver on their promises.

In contrast, we must value the broad swathe of opinion within our ranks while maintaining the discipline that allows us to deliver. Focusing on what we share rather than issues on which we might disagree. Compromising for a good outcome, instead of never delivering a perfect one.

We must continue to listen to the electorate and prioritise their needs over our ideological goals, trusting in our shared values to achieve them. This does not preclude bold action. Where we see broad support for it, the pursuit of radical policy will appeal to some of those attracted to the smaller parties by a desire for rapid change. Our strength is that we can maintain the unity required to actually do it. We should clearly communicate and demonstrate that the hope we sell is real.