Bridget Phillipson vows new measures to make members’ voices heard at cabinet

Bridget Phillipson has pledged to introduce fresh measures to allow members to have their views aired at cabinet if she is elected deputy leader.
She would consult with members and trade unionists every quarter to gather their thoughts and concerns – which would then be relayed to cabinet.
Her campaign says this would give Labour members who are not on the National Executive Committee or the National Policy Forum a greater say in the government’s priorities.
The Education Secretary said: “I want to make members proud to campaign for Labour, proud of the policies on our leaflets and proud of the difference this government is making to the lives of working people.
“Only under my Deputy Leadership will members have their voices heard loud and clear at the cabinet table.
“And with these measures, I will unite our party, deliver change and beat Reform to secure the second Labour term we all want to see.”
Phillipson has called for more routes for members in areas without a Labour MP to have their voices heard, such as more opportunities for direct engagement with ministers.
She also wants new rules at the party’s National Policy Forum to stop non-affiliated organisations from contributing policy.
It comes as the deputy leadership contest between Phillipson and Lucy Powell enters its final stretch, with both MPs making their final pitches to members.
Powell is widely seen as the favourite in the race, with LabourList’s own polling showing a consistent lead for the former Leader of the House of Commons.
