State of the deputy leadership race as ballots open for Labour members

Ballots for Labour’s deputy leadership contest open today as the race between Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell enters its final stretch.

Labour members will select one of the two to succeed Angela Rayner as Keir Starmer’s deputy.

While often framed as a ‘proxy battle between Starmer and the soft left (one candidate in particular) or a “referendum on the leadership” by many outlets, both women have vowed they are running as individuals in their own right.

Although the result is not set to be announced until October 25, the clock is ticking for both candidates to make their case to the membership.

State of the race

Lucy Powell has been widely perceived as the frontrunner in the contest.

The Manchester Central MP, who was ejected from the cabinet at last month’s reshuffle, has seen her campaign become a lightning rod for resentment within the PLP and broader Labour Party.

LabourList’s own polling (done with Survation) has shown Powell to be consistently ahead of Phillipson among the party membership.

Powell has also scored a number of crucial endorsements from key party figures and campaign groups.

Former leader Neil Kinnock has thrown his weight behind her campaign, as has the Andy Burnham-linked group Mainstream.

While Powell isn’t meaningfully on the Labour left, she has also had the backing of the Corbynite organisation Momentum.

Is the race over?

Bridget Phillipson’s campaign has put one word at the front and centre: unity.

Running from inside cabinet put her at a disadvantage in many ways, but her pitch is one of stability and continuity.

But this has proved to be the double-edged sword – as disillusioned members may seek to make the contest a howl of disapproval at the broader party leadership.

However, the Education Secretary also remains well respected among the party in her own right, having ushered through popular policies such as breakfast clubs.

And while Phillipson has trailed Powell in the polls so far, the wishes of the membership can, at times, be volatile. So there may still be all to play for.

LabourList has interviewed both deputy leadership candidates since the start of the race.

You can click here to read our chats with Lucy Powell and Bridget Phillipson.

READ MORE: Starmer significantly more popular than Farage in head-to-head polling

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.