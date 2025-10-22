NEC member Cat Arnold excluded from Sussex mayor shortlist

NEC member Cat Arnold has been excluded from the shortlist of applicants running to be Labour’s candidate for next year’s Sussex mayoral election.

Arnold, a former councillor in Shoreham, was one of four hopefuls standing in the contest – but announced on social media last night that she was not shortlisted for the final ballot of members by the party.

Arnold had received support from multiple CLPs in the county, along with union backing from Unison and the CWU.

In a statement, Arnold said: “I want to thank everyone who supported my campaign to become Sussex Mayor – the members, councillors, activists and affiliates who gave their time, encouragement and trust.

“Although I wasn’t shortlisted for the final ballot, I’m proud of the campaign we built – rooted in fairness, sustainability and community.

“It’s disappointing that too often, politics overlooks the skills and perspectives of those who have led and delivered in their communities. Real leadership comes from experience, collaboration and a genuine connection to the people we serve.

“I’ll be taking time to reflect and to decide where my energy can make the biggest difference next. My commitment remains the same: building fairness, opportunity and dignity from the ground up.”

Arnold had previously stood to be Labour’s general election candidate for the constituency of East Worthing and Shoreham, but was not included on the party’s longlist of candidates. She was elected to Labour’s national executive committee on an independent slate last year.

Former Brighton and Hove City Council leader Dan Yates and Worthing councillor Caroline Baxter were the two candidates to make it onto the shortlist for the mayoral election.

A vote of Labour members in Sussex is due to take place from Friday (October 24) until November 7.

