WATCH NOW: LabourList interview with Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi, Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

LabourList international columnist Muddassar Ahmed interviews Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

This is the first in a series of interviews Muddassar is doing with a range of international figures who influence the progressive political ecosystem.

In this fascinating discussion, Dr Buthelezi discusses everything from Gaza, AI and climate change; relations between the UK and South Africa; how to counter populist right wing narratives; reconnecting in disconnected times; what Labour can learn from South African politics; and his memories of living and studying in London.