A conference night to remember: Highlights from LabourList karaoke 2025

Our recent karaoke evening at this year’s Labour Party Conference was a sell-out, featuring some truly unforgettable performances! From soulful ballads to high-energy hits, you all brought your A-game to the stage. A huge thank you to our sponsors, Lime and Forest, for helping make the night possible.
We were joined by the fantastic Steve Rotheram, Dawn Butler, Alistair Strathern, Alison McGovern, Stephen Kinnock, Kim McGuinness, Emily Thornberry, Jeevun Sandher, Tulip Siddiq, Noah Law, Yuan Yang, Charlotte Nichols, Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, Mark Ferguson, Alex Davies-Jones, and Heidi Alexander… and surprise guest Sadiq Khan! A massive thank you to them for making the night so special.
We’ve captured all the fun moments in photos (thanks to our photographer Peter Powell), so take a look and relive the night with us!
Like the look of this and want to work with us next year? It’s never too early to start thinking about Conference 2026, so get in touch with Ellie Ormsby at [email protected] to explore opportunities.
