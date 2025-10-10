‘Labour must reconnect with its base – that’s why we’re backing Lucy Powell’

We are leaders of two Labour councils, from very different parts of the country but both on the frontline of the electoral battles Labour will face over the coming years.

We are writing this article jointly to reflect the need for our party to think seriously about how we hold together, deepen and expand the electoral coalition that has previously resulted in victory both locally and nationally.

It is increasingly clear that this coalition is fraying and leaving us deeply exposed to the threats from plastic patriots on the one hand and plastic progressives on the other.

It is also why, in the contest for Deputy Leader, we will both be backing Lucy Powell.

Having listened to both excellent candidates at a variety of hustings, it was Lucy who has persuasively made the case that a full-time deputy, free from the responsibilities of a demanding Cabinet role, can start to re-energise our members and rebuild the trust with those voters who have turned away from Labour since the general election.

There is no question that Bridget is a fantastic Secretary of State for Education, rolling out breakfast clubs, expanding free school meal eligibility, introducing VAT on private schools and rightly laser focussed on ending the scourge of child poverty. But the challenges ahead for our party will demand more from the Deputy Leader than ever before in our history.

If we are to reshape our political strategy so that it responds to the lived realities and perspectives we hear daily on the doorstep, as well as the evolving political positioning of four Opposition parties, we need a Deputy Leader that has the time and the energy to make this task her singular focus. Lucy’s proposal to do just this is key to the advantage of being a full-time deputy and will provide a crucial link between the reality on the ground for members, activists, Councillors and Mayors to the centre of our party and to our Labour Government.

We are deeply proud of the achievements of our Prime Minister Keir Starmer and our Labour Government so far – from unprecedented public investment to taking rail back into public control, we know we are truly fixing the foundations that will deliver greater fairness and prosperity. But this message has not yet been heard on the doorsteps and instead other issues have been allowed to dominate while we play on a pitch that has been rolled by Reform.

Lucy has been clear that we need to lead the political debate and recognise where mistakes have been made. Rather than dwell on them or brush them aside we need to learn from them instead and change how we do things so we don’t keep repeating the mistakes that could see our voter coalition implode. If we fail to do this, we get caught between looking out-of-touch and incapable of improvement. This must never mean party disunity. Divided parties don’t win elections. But it does mean experienced and constructive voices being heard when things are not working well enough. Lucy has the track record and capability of treading this sometimes fine line.

With perhaps our biggest electoral test before the next general election coming up in May 2026, we have no time to lose getting our party back on its feet, confidently telling the country of our successes, owning and fixing our mistakes and taking the fight to our emboldened opponents – populists on both the left and the right that know nothing about delivering transformative social change, yet promise the moon on a stick to an increasingly impatient electorate.

Over 50 Labour led Councils and over 4000 councillors are up for election next May as well as new Mayoral Strategic Authorities. Labour Councils, Labour Councillors and Labour Mayors change lives and improve outcomes for people every day. They also form the bedrock for electing Labour MPs and a second term Labour Government. Lucy has said she doesn’t accept these elections can’t be won and will work with us from day 1 to win back hearts and minds and tell our story of progress.

We will be voting for Lucy because she understands how big a test this will be and why we have no time to lose in getting ready for it. We hope you will too.

