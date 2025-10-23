‘My journey from engineer to councillor – and why I’m standing to be mayor’

CLPs in Norfolk and Suffolk are nominating applicants seeking to become Labour’s candidate for the first Norfolk and Suffolk mayoral election next year. You can find articles written by the other applicants here.

I’m Indy Wijenayaka, I’m a councillor at West Suffolk District council where I am privileged to be the Cabinet Member for Growth. I work full time as a Senior Bid Manager for an IT security consultancy.

I’ve been a Labour member since 2016 and been a lifelong supporter. I grew up in a council house in West London, to parents who came to the UK in the early 60s. My Dad served in the Royal Air Force, and he was immensely proud, as I am, of his service. He also worked in the Civil Service until the cuts of the Thatcher era. He taught me my Labour values, to work hard, fight against injustice, stand up for what’s right. My mum worked as a nurse in the NHS and the care sector, who taught me that kindness and compassion are most important to happiness.

I studied for a Degree in Aerospace Technology Engineering and followed that up with a Masters in Advanced Manufacturing Systems. I joined the Labour Party to make a difference, and I become a councillor because I felt I could make that difference in my local area, and I want to be the new Mayor for Norfolk and Suffolk because this new role is about delivering for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk and with my extensive background working on complex problems, I believe I am the best candidate for all our residents in Norfolk and Suffolk.

I’ve dedicated my 20-year plus career to engineering/aerospace/defence and technology sectors, predominantly doing business-winning activities.

I’m proud that our government has put engineering and manufacturing back on the growth agenda with its new Modern Industrial Strategy.

The election in May 2026 will be a fight to renew Great Britain, it’ll be a fight for the soul and humanity of Great Britain, and we all, as Labour Party Members and those who have Labour values, need to stand up for those values and that’s why I want to be your candidate and I’m ready to deliver the change we need. I’ll work with Partners, businesses, community groups to deliver the change we need, to change the direction that was laid down in 2010 from which we are still suffering now.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

As the new Mayor, I’d do the following:

Be a Catalyst for Growth : The government is signposting its key priorities for Growth, particularly when we look at the Modern Industrial Strategy. The key sectors that are crucial for Norfolk and Suffolk are Advanced Manufacturing, and Defence, all very critical industries that have been hollowed out by previous Conservative governments. Other key sectors are Clean Energy, Life Sciences and Agri-Tech which are critical in our region providing high-skilled, quality jobs near to where people live. I’ll find ways to embrace AI and reduce the impacts on our communities.

I’ll address the issues faced by our businesses including our declining high streets. I’m connected at the highest levels, nationally and locally with multiple trade bodies such as the British Chamber of Commerce, the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, MAKE UK and MAKE UK Defence, and business support organisations like MENTA, SPACE East, Connected Innovation, Norfolk and Suffolk Unlimited and New Anglia Growth Hub.

I’ll Increase our housing stock . Housing is yet another area that has been neglected, and every minute of neglect we see from previous Governments has led to deep resentment that we are seeing today. I will work with our Government to get the vital investment back into our communities.

I’ll bridge the Skills gap , and I’m connected with the leadership of West Suffolk College, and in my cabinet role I endorsed their application to become a Gene Haas Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing, and I approved funding to help them purchase of a CNC machine, and as your Mayor I’d work across the counties with the colleges and universities to deliver the courses with the skills our residents need to get the good, high value jobs, including those in the clean energy sector, to drive up growth and lower the cost of living.

I’ll address the years of neglect and lack of investment in our transport infrastructure right across the board from our roads, our buses and our rail services. We are fortunate to have, as of today one of the first re-nationalised rail service providers in Greater Anglia.

I’ll deliver public safety and policing for all and not just see it as a burden or delivered on a shoestring. We need our communities to be safe, so we all can thrive and play our role in the society we want to see. Crime brings down the whole economy, it stops us achieving and feeling part of society.

I’ll Build a Bridge to our Farming Communities I’d see what role they might play in community energy, improving our environment and how they can help bridge the skills gap.

Local Government spending isn’t like household spending. It is about investing into our communities , and every investment has a social value to it.

Looking all areas and opportunities to deliver the growth we need and make it sustainable for all our futures.

Creating a positive business environment that delivers for our communities

Embracing innovation such as Clean Energy for Net Zero, and for cheaper and sustainable energy, by Rolling out the West Suffolk Solar for Business scheme across our 2 counties Looking into Community Energy Looking at Wave power with all our coastal towns Look to increase research funding



Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.