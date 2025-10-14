‘Sussex can thrive – if we don’t just talk about change but make it happen’

CLPs in Sussex are nominating applicants seeking to become Labour’s candidate for the first Sussex mayoral election next year. You can find articles written by the other three applicants here.

Devolution gives Sussex a once in a generation chance to shape its own future. With the right leadership, it can deliver real change for communities from the coast to the countryside.

When people talk about devolution, it can sound technical. In reality, it is about bringing investment and decision making closer to home. A Sussex mayoralty is the biggest shift of power from Westminster in a generation.

That is why I am standing for Labour’s nomination to be the first Sussex Mayor. Sussex needs someone who can bring people together, cut through the noise and get things done.

My campaign is built around six clear tenets: joined up leadership, a thriving regional economy, bold climate action, unparalleled support for young people, communities at the heart of change, and civic pride.

I have served as a councillor at parish, borough and county level and understand how siloed decision making can be. As a business owner and in my role supporting a Sussex Labour MP, I have the skills and experience to connect national priorities with local needs and bring partners together.

READ MORE: Phillipson and Healey dominate airwaves from Starmer’s first cabinet

Joined up leadership means bringing councils, business, health, housing, transport and the voluntary sector around one table to make decisions together. Housing and infrastructure planning often happen in isolation. Councils work to national targets, developers submit applications, and too often communities feel decisions are made without them. A devolved mayoralty can support strategic planning at a regional level, aligning housing, transport, services and investment. That means better coordinated development, protecting our countryside and ensuring change that works for people and places, not against them.

A thriving regional economy means building an economy that works for local people and businesses. Sussex has extraordinary potential, from coastal and creative industries, ports and airports to green technology, tourism and the small businesses that keep towns alive. Years of Conservative short-term thinking and underinvestment have held Sussex back. A Sussex mayor can help change that by attracting inward investment, supporting innovation and driving prosperity. This must go alongside strong leadership on climate action, investing in clean energy, clean waters, green infrastructure and protecting our natural environment.

Unparalleled support for young people means giving young people the chance to build their lives here, with access to skills, apprenticeships, good jobs, sustainable transport and affordable housing. Devolution can bring together investment in skills, infrastructure and green industries so that opportunities match the ambitions of young people. That also means protecting our environment and creating a more sustainable region. Young people deserve a future they can believe in.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Communities at the heart of change means putting people first, whether they live in coastal towns, rural villages or urban centres. Rural isolation is a reality and many communities have been left behind. Many coastal towns face deep deprivation. A Labour mayoralty can help bring those communities back through better access to social and affordable housing, improved transport links, stronger partnerships on health and targeted investment. Devolution has to work for everyone. Sussex must be a place where disabled people and underrepresented communities are not just heard but included in shaping decisions from the start.

Civic pride is being championed across the country through investment that supports regeneration in neglected towns and cities. Sussex can build on this to breathe life back into high streets, create vibrant spaces and give people a real sense of ownership and hope. Regeneration that invests in cleaner air, greener spaces, warmer homes and cleaner rivers and seas will not only help tackle the climate crisis but create places where people are proud to live.

But we cannot ignore Reform. Its support has grown out of frustration, with people feeling shut out of decisions and unable to access the infrastructure or services they need. Rebuilding trust means clear, concrete action: hands on engagement with communities and tackling local issues head on.

I met two inspirational Labour women mayors at conference: Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and Helen Godwin, Mayor of the West of England. Tracy did not just talk about better buses. She delivered new local transport powers, secured hundreds of millions in investment and put women’s safety and the creative industries at the heart of her strategy. Helen has been a driving force in turning plans for childcare, education and community spaces into real change. They spoke powerfully about turning plans into action.

That is the kind of mayor I want to be for Sussex: not just talking about change but making it happen. A Labour mayor can deliver by working with communities, councils, businesses and government to unlock our region’s potential and give every community a say in its future, from coast to countryside.

Follow the campaign: www.carolineforsussex.com

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.