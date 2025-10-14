‘Unity is strength. Devolution can help Sussex prove it’

CLPs in Sussex are nominating applicants seeking to become Labour’s candidate for the first Sussex mayoral election next year. You can find articles written by the other three applicants here.

If devolution is about anything, especially in my own region of Sussex, its about proving ‘unity is strength’.

Since the historical county of Sussex was split in half for administrative purposes by the Victorians the people of Sussex have often been failed by weak and casual administrations with little vision for the future.

Across the country currently, we see the politics of division and hopelessness play out – weakening peoples ambition for their futures and future generations.

Last week standing in solidarity outside Peacehaven mosque however the desire for both unity and strength were palpable from the hundreds attending.

At its heart the devolution agenda can really focus on the issues that give strength to communities and hope to individuals – better jobs and training opportunities, greater access to affordable housing, stronger and safer communities and regions where people can travel work live and love in equal measure.

The rural and coastal deprivation across Sussex is too often overlooked by those who visit a promenade for a few hours once a year or the South Downs for a day without experiencing what living within these communities feels like and the challenges they face. A Mayor for Sussex needs not just to speak up for the County but also speak up for every diverse community across the county.

The additional levers, influence and powers that devolution enables need to be actively used to ensure that our housing affordability crisis is ended. Sussex has been delivering homes at half the rate required to meet its known needs for too long. I’ve committed to doubling our rate of delivery because, as one of the least affordable parts of the country to live in, the lack of hope of a home of their own among the next generation is clear.

Our single Sussex Police force, cash starved under Tory and coalition governments alike, has had to deal with a complex network of community safety asks from district, borough, unitary and county partners alike – a mayoral authority can ensure that this patchwork approach with competing, and sometimes conflicting, asks becomes a thing of the past and all communities can live in safety and confidence across the county.

But these competing challenges are going to require complex and mature approaches. Sussex has a the full range of political parties present locally and that picture is unlikely to change. A successful mayor, delivering growth, hope and homes, is going to have to negotiate the complex political picture daily as well as being able to make the case for Sussex nationally.

That’s why I’ve put my name forward as a potential Labour candidate – I have served as Parish, District and City Councillor here in Sussex, and was Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.

I’ve led campaigns where our main opponents are Conservative, Lib Dem and Green. But I have also been able to work alongside those other parties to ensure that where prioritise and policies align we work collectively to deliver the hope and change people vote for.

Now more than ever we need to build a wide voter coalition to win, whilst remaining authentically Labour.

I believe Labour’s value and principles still chime strong with the hopes of the people of Sussex and I strongly believe with the right campaign and the right approach a Labour Mayor can emerge and a better, more hopeful Sussex be delivered.

