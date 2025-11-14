Budget 2025: Full list of Labour MPs backing wealth tax motion

More than two dozen Labour MPs have backed a motion by Richard Burgon calling for an annual wealth tax.

The early day motion proposed by the MP for Leeds East calls for a tax of two percent on individual assets worth more than £10 million, which he suggests would raise an estimated £24 billion a year.

Burgon’s motion says such a move would “represent a fairer alternative to cuts and could provide urgently needed resources to tackle the poverty and inequality that blights our society”.

The call for a wealth tax comes less than a fortnight before the Chancellor announces the Budget, with the government reversing plans to break its manifesto commitment and raise income tax.

Of the 50 other MPs that have backed Burgon’s motion, 28 are Labour – with suspended Labour MP Andrew Gwynne also among the supporters. More are expected to sign ahead of the Budget on November 26.

More than two-thirds of the Labour MPs backing the motion are members of the Socialist Campaign Group, with five being members of Mainstream and four affiliated to the Living Standards Coalition.

All but two of the Labour MPs backing the motion also voted against the government’s welfare reforms in July.

Richard Burgon said: “At a time when ordinary families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, it would be totally wrong for the Government to increase taxes on working people, as has been rumoured.

“A much fairer and more popular alternative would be to introduce this modest tax on those with extreme wealth instead.

“That’s the kind of real Labour values we need to see from this Government at the coming Budget.”

Full list of Labour MPs backing wealth tax motion

Lee Barron, Corby and East Northamptonshire

Lorraine Beavers, Blackpool North and Fleetwood

Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse

Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam

Richard Burgon, Leeds West

Dawn Butler, Brent East

Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Poole

Cat Eccles, Stourbridge

Mary Kelly Foy, City of Durham

Barry Gardiner, Brent West

Imran Hussain, Bradford East

Kim Johnson, Liverpool Riverside

Ian Lavery, Blyth and Ashington

Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth

Emma Lewell, South Shields

Clive Lewis, Norwich South

Rebecca Long Bailey, Salford

Rachel Maskell, York Central

Andy McDonald, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East

John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington

Grahame Morris, Easington

Simon Opher, Stroud

Kate Osborne, Jarrow and Gateshead East

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill

Euan Stainbank, Falkirk

Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth

Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East

Steve Witherden, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

