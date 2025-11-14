Budget 2025: Full list of Labour MPs backing wealth tax motion

More than two dozen Labour MPs have backed a motion by Richard Burgon calling for an annual wealth tax.
The early day motion proposed by the MP for Leeds East calls for a tax of two percent on individual assets worth more than £10 million, which he suggests would raise an estimated £24 billion a year.
Burgon’s motion says such a move would “represent a fairer alternative to cuts and could provide urgently needed resources to tackle the poverty and inequality that blights our society”.
The call for a wealth tax comes less than a fortnight before the Chancellor announces the Budget, with the government reversing plans to break its manifesto commitment and raise income tax.
READ MORE: Deborah Mattinson: ‘Labour must never forget who it’s fighting for’
Of the 50 other MPs that have backed Burgon’s motion, 28 are Labour – with suspended Labour MP Andrew Gwynne also among the supporters. More are expected to sign ahead of the Budget on November 26.
More than two-thirds of the Labour MPs backing the motion are members of the Socialist Campaign Group, with five being members of Mainstream and four affiliated to the Living Standards Coalition.
All but two of the Labour MPs backing the motion also voted against the government’s welfare reforms in July.
Richard Burgon said: “At a time when ordinary families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, it would be totally wrong for the Government to increase taxes on working people, as has been rumoured.
“A much fairer and more popular alternative would be to introduce this modest tax on those with extreme wealth instead.
“That’s the kind of real Labour values we need to see from this Government at the coming Budget.”
Full list of Labour MPs backing wealth tax motion
- Lee Barron, Corby and East Northamptonshire
- Lorraine Beavers, Blackpool North and Fleetwood
- Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse
- Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam
- Richard Burgon, Leeds West
- Dawn Butler, Brent East
- Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby
- Neil Duncan-Jordan, Poole
- Cat Eccles, Stourbridge
- Mary Kelly Foy, City of Durham
- Barry Gardiner, Brent West
- Imran Hussain, Bradford East
- Kim Johnson, Liverpool Riverside
- Ian Lavery, Blyth and Ashington
- Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth
- Emma Lewell, South Shields
- Clive Lewis, Norwich South
- Rebecca Long Bailey, Salford
- Rachel Maskell, York Central
- Andy McDonald, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
- John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington
- Grahame Morris, Easington
- Simon Opher, Stroud
- Kate Osborne, Jarrow and Gateshead East
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill
- Euan Stainbank, Falkirk
- Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth
- Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East
- Steve Witherden, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.
Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.
-
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Crime, welfare, abortion: Where could Reform threaten Labour next?
‘The UK will never have a Mamdani moment’
Senedd elections 2026: Who are Welsh Labour’s candidates?