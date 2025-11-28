‘Ending the two-child limit: A victory for decency—and a turning point for Labour’

Voters have been crying out for change for years. They have been increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of change almost since Labour were elected. It’s why the party’s approval ratings are reaching ‘friends and family’ levels of bad. But the positive reaction from voters to this Budget suggests a new pathway; that when the government is bold, and argues with clarity and conviction, it can win a hearing. That’s according to research commissioned by my organisation, 38 Degrees in the moments after Rachel Reeves concluded her Budget speech.

38 Degrees is a community of a million people across the country, united in the belief that when ordinary people speak up, decision-makers listen. This week, alongside charities and grassroots groups, we are celebrating a monumental victory for people power – the Chancellor’s decision to scrap the cruel Two-Child Benefit Limit.

READ MORE: ‘The Tories chose child poverty. Labour is choosing to end it’

To truly understand the impact of this decision, you have to listen to the families who lived through it. Immediately after the Budget, we held a focus group made up of people who were directly impacted by the policy. Their raw testimonies cut through the statistics. As a disabled father of three in our group laid bare the difficulty of life under the cap:

“You have to think about what you’re not gonna pay for that week. What are you not gonna pay for? You’re not gonna pay for the gas bill. You’re gonna forego the gas bill so you can feed the kids.”

Abolishing this policy is the single best way to tackle child poverty. Estimates suggest 450,000 children will be lifted out of poverty. This is not just a statistic; it is a life changing shift for families. As another parent of four children (including twins born after the cap was introduced) shared with us regarding how much easier life will become:

“My kids can finally eat maybe two or three times a day.”

A grandparent who has three adult children whose families are directly affected also told us:

“I’m over the moon, absolutely over the moon. It’s gonna make such a difference to three of my adult children. … all round, it’s gonna be a huge relief for those three families.”

The political choice is stark. The previous Conservative Government introduced this policy and has committed to reintroducing it – risking plunging kids back into poverty. The Reform Party offers a poor alternative, rolling back this decision and pushing more children back into poverty. The difference in approach is striking, especially when you consider the moral weight of the issue. As another voter told us:

“I look at the cap and I know from just seeing so many people that struggle, even if they have two children. Just affording the basics and getting them the clothes to make sure they have enough nutritious food, not the stuff where you could buy that’s overly processed….And so for me, I found [the cap] too frightening.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Meanwhile, the public mandate for removing the cap is massive. Our polling, carried out by Survation, found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of the public support taxing online gambling companies if the money was used to lift kids out of poverty. This support is broad, with a majority in 623 out of 632 constituencies in Britain supporting a tax on gambling companies.

An online panel of voters of all parties conducted for us by JL Partners on the afternoon of the Budget shows that it’s not just those impacted who welcome the Chancellor’s decision. A 33-year old Ops Manager, who currently votes Conservative said:

“I feel encouraged by the announcement. Abolishing the two-child benefit cap—especially if it truly lifts hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty—seems like a meaningful step toward reducing hardship for families.” This is representative of the voters we heard from in the panel.

Scrapping the Two-Child Benefit Limit is a victory for decency and a tangible change for struggling families. No child should go without. Writing off kids’ potential is a moral failure and an economic dead end. We praise the Government for taking 450,000 children out of poverty.

There is a lesson here. The polls have in the past shown that scrapping the two child limit isn’t especially popular with voters. But children living in poverty isn’t popular either. In public, support for this announcement is vocal but in private anxiety amongst Labour MPs is palpable. But if Labour MPs won’t put their necks on the line to take 450,000 kids out of poverty what are they even in Westminster for?

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.

The results of our voter research yesterday, and in recent months shows that when we fight with clarity, conviction and campaigning we can win voters over. When we fight, we won’t always win. But if we don’t fight we will most certainly lose. And losing means more kids growing up in poverty. No progressive should have a moment’s hesitation in choosing to get out there to defend and promote this important policy.