Exclusive: British managers broadly supportive of Employment Rights Bill and trade unions, poll finds

Managers across the UK are largely supportive of the government’s flagship Employment Rights Bill, while also wanting extra guidance for it to succeed, polling shared exclusively with LabourList has shown.

As the Bill edges closer to becoming law, the survey conducted by the Chartered Management Institute found that an overwhelming majority (91%) of managers would like additional training to support employees in the workplace.

The data also showed that bosses are generally positive about the role of trade unions in the workplace, with seven in ten saying they play an important role in ensuring fair employment practices.

It comes as the Employment Rights Bill – which vastly strengthens day one rights for workers – went through its final debating stages in parliament this week.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Employment Rights Bill will modernise our economy by delivering long-overdue rights at work and giving workers a stronger voice through their unions.

“This polling shows that managers overwhelmingly recognise the positive role that trade unions play in workplaces.

“Managers know that improved industrial relations go hand in hand with a happier, more productive workforce – that’s good for workers, employers and the economy as a whole.”

In addition, the poll found that more than half of managers disagreed with the assertion that working with trade unions would increase conflict between employers and workers – with only 35% agreeing with this statement.

Petra Wilton, Policy Director at CMI, said: “With a great deal of change coming for both employers and employees, getting implementation of the Employment Rights Bill right will require skilled managers who can go beyond process or legislation and navigate the changes to avoid unnecessary conflicts or pain points that risk tribunals.

“Employers are anxious to learn more details about the bill’s measures, particularly when it comes to suitable probation times and day one rights for employees.

“UK managers – who are also employees – are overwhelmingly supportive of the measures in this Bill – largely because they know that employees with more security and work-life balance are more loyal and more productive.

“But they deserve to be equipped with the tools and the details they need to get it right at every turn – that is how to make a success of the change that is coming.”

