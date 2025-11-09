Letters to the Editor – week ending 9th November 2025

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

Taxing thoughts

I wish I paid the most Income Tax in the country, in fact I wish I was in the top 50% of Income Tax payers.

Income Tax is the fairest tax, especially if the strategy is to boost the economy – because how much you benefit from higher GDP is reflected in how much you earn.

It’s not ‘those with the broadest shoulders’ should pay more – that’s charity – it’s who benefits most from public investment in the economy.

The mistake is not ‘breaking a promise not to raise Income Tax’ – the mistake was promising not to in the first place. Put the mistake right by progressively increasing Income Tax with many more thresholds. Invest the tax take at the roots of the economy and watch it get sucked up to the top. That’s how Capitalism works. 15 years of ‘let people spend their own money and it will trickle down’ hasn’t worked. ‘Austerity’ hasn’t worked. Don’t keep doing the same thing if it doesn’t work.

The ‘snake oil merchants’ are the ones in the glass towers with the expensive suits and cars, the ones who fund the University Chairs for ‘Orthodox’, ‘Conventional’ economists; the ones who hold out the temptation of lucrative jobs and lecture tours to executives at Central Banks/World Bank/IMF/Treasury/OBR and other influential bodies – so long as they push the ‘snake oil’ of low taxes/austerity/high interest rates/low inflation/free trade, all of which benefits rich globalists rather than national producers and their workforces.

Colin Bryant

Wakefield

Dear Labour List

Having voted for Lucy Powell as Deputy I am extremely disappointed to read that she said the government should not break its promises on income tax.

Income tax is the fairest of our taxes and that is why the Daily Mail tendency tries to maintain changing it as taboo. I think governments should be free to change the rate (up or down) and ruling that out is tying one hand behind your back.

I read that Rachel Reeves is thinking of raising the rate by 2p and reducing employees’ national insurance by the same amount. I think that is an excellent idea and I hope Rachel will do it.

If Lucy Powell believes what she said then she should have kept it to herself and not limit Rachel’s options. Or has Lucy been nobbled by the Daily Mail tendency too?

Roger Chapman

Bath

Spreading the good news

I cannot tell you how happy I was to read this new section and all the good things that Labour is doing or trying to do. What took you so long? (No, I didn’t think of it either.)

And if this government can’t communicate the good news at least now you can. Maybe it could influence new thinking about Labour. I can dream …

Caroline Hughes

Please use your influence to plead with all Labour MP’s to stop using the excuse that “the last government has left us in this mess”. Normal people are tired of this stock answer….to get stronger, Labour need to own all problems and issues going forward. It has become embarrassing!

Graham

