Renters rights’ reforms to come into force from May 2026

Major provisions of the government’s flagship Renters’ Rights Bill will come into force from May 2026, according to reports.

The scrapping of so-called “no fault” evictions will happen on May 1, 2026, along with other measures aimed at improving the lot of renters.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “Our historic Act marks the biggest leap forward in renters’ rights in a generation. We are finally ending the injustice overseen by previous governments that has left millions living in fear of losing their homes.

“For decades, the scales have been tipped against tenants. Now, we’re levelling the playing field between renters and landlords.

“We are tearing down the walls of injustice in the private rented sector and building a future where tenants are protected, respected and empowered.”

Tom Darling, director at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “Today’s announcement that the Renters’ Rights Act will take effect on 1 May is fantastic news. We have fought for this day for so long and to now have certainty about when the last section 21 eviction will be is crucial for our members, who will be trying to ensure as many renters as possible are aware of their new rights.

“It will be important that the government quickly implement the whole Act – including the landlord database and Awaab’s Law – so that England’s 12 million private renters, who have waited years for these reforms, can benefit from the new legislation as soon as possible.

“As sorely needed as the Renters’ Rights Act is, affordability is going to continue to be a huge issue – the biggest issue – facing private renters. We need the government to take real action on this affordability crisis. And for renters to be able to put their new rights into practice, the Act must be backed up by rigorous enforcement, with councils given the resources and funding they need to hold criminal landlords to account.”

The bill was one of the Labour government’s flagship proposals upon entering office last year.

Measures that will come into effect next May are: