GMB union to hold general secretary election next May

GMB union members will vote in a general secretary election in 2026, LabourList can reveal.

Members of the Labour-affiliated union recently received texts confirming that a ballot for general secretary and treasurer will take place in May next year, with the result to be declared on May 29.

Potential candidates seeking to stand will have until next Friday (December 19) to seek nominations, with branches given six weeks over February and March to nominate.

Current general secretary Gary Smith, who has been in post since June 2021, has yet to announce whether he will be standing in the contest next year.

It comes as Britain’s largest trade union, Unison, prepares to confirm the results of its general secretary election, with incumbent Christina McAnea and Andrea Egan vying for the support of the membership.

Unison is not the only union to have had a general secretary election this year, with Steve Wright elected to lead the Fire Brigades Union in January, with its ousted general secretary Matt Wrack being elected to lead the NASUWT union in the summer.

LabourList has contacted Gary Smith for comment and will cover the election in full throughout the process.

