Scottish Parliament elections 2026: Full list of Labour candidates for Holyrood

Scottish Labour has announced all of its candidates for May’s Scottish Parliament elections, including a selection of current MSPs and Scottish candidates.

The selections are based on new constituency boundaries, which were approved last year.

Here is a full list of Scottish Labour’s constituency and regional candidates.

Constituency candidates

Aberdeen Central – Jenny Laing

Aberdeen councillor Jenny Laing was selected as the constituency candidate for Aberdeen Central in November.

Aberdeen Donside – Lynn Thomson

Aberdeen councillor Lynn Thomson was selected as the constituency candidate for Aberdeen Donside in November.

Aberdeen Deeside and North Kincardine – Matthew Lee

Matthew Lee was selected as the constituency candidate for Aberdeen Deeside and North Kincardine in late October.

Aberdeenshire East – Janine Langler

Janine Langler, who has served in the NHS for more than 25 years is vice chair of the Grampian health branch of Unison, was selected as the constituency candidate for Aberdeenshire East in October.

Aberdeenshire West – Kate Blake

Kate Blake was selected as the constituency candidate for Aberdeenshire West in late October.

Airdrie – Suzanne Macleod

Suzanne Macleod was selected as the constituency candidate for Airdrie in September last year.

Almond Valley – Jordan Stokoe

Jordan Stokoe was selected as the constituency candidate for Almond Valley in early April.

Angus North and Mearns – Simon Watson

Simon Watson was selected as the constituency candidate for Angus North and Mearns in October.

Angus South – Heather Doran

Angus councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw Heather Doran was selected as the constituency candidate for Angus South in October.

Argyll and Bute – Callum George

Resident doctor Callum George was selected as the constituency candidate for Argyll and Bute in September. He has worked on a Scotland-wide and UK-wide level with the British Medical Association and the Royal College of General Practitioners, as an elected representative, committee chair and conference chair on various occasions.

Ayr – Brian McGinley

Ayrshire councillor Brian McGinley was selected as the constituency candidate for Ayr in early May.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast – Brooke Ritchie

East Lothian councillor Brooke Ritchie was selected as the constituency candidate for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Bathgate – Jenny Young

Researcher for Michael Marra MSP and policy officer for Edinburgh Central CLP Jenny Young was selected as the constituency candidate for Bathgate in early April.

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross – Eva Kestner

Lewisham councillor Eva Kestner was selected as the constituency candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross in late April.

Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley – Carol Mochan MSP

Regional MSP for South Scotland Carol Mochan was selected as the constituency candidate for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley in early April. Mochan has served in the Scottish Parliament since 2021.

Clackmannanshire and Dunblane – Suzanne Grahame

Suzanne Grahame was selected as the constituency candidate for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane in early May.

Clydebank and Milngavie – Callum McNally

Councillor for Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South Callum McNally was selected as the constituency candidate for Clydebank and Milngavie in August. McNally previously stood as Labour’s candidate for East Dunbartonshire in the 2017 general election.

Clydesdale – Lynsey Hamilton

Lynsey Hamilton has served as a councillor for Clydesdale West since 2012 and is South Lanarkshire Council’s chair of education. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Clydesdale in February.

Coatbridge and Chryston – Kieron Higgins

Kieron Higgins is a special adviser to Ian Murray, the Secretary of State for Scotland, and a former head of communications for Citizens Advice Scotland. He was selected as the constituency candidate for Coatbridge and Chryston in late August.

Cowdenbeath – Fiona Sword

Fiona Sword was selected as the constituency candidate for Cowdenbeath in November.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth – James McPhilemy

Cumbernauld South councillor James McPhilemy was selected as the constituency candidate for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth in August.

Cunninghame North – Matthew McGowan

Secretary of the Save Ardrossan Harbour Group and local party activist Matthew McGowan was selected as the constituency candidate for Cunninghame North in late September.

Cunninghame South – Katy Clark MSP

Regional list MSP for West Scotland Katy Clark was selected as the constituency candidate for Cunninghame South in early May. Clark has served in the Scottish Parliament since 2021 and is the current shadow minister for community safety. She also previously served as the MP for North Ayrshire and Arran between 2005 and 2015 and is a Labour peer in the House of Lords.

Dumbarton – Jackie Bailie MSP

Deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party Jackie Bailie has served in post since 2020 and as MSP for the Dumbarton constituency since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999. Bailie previously served as minister for social justice in Henry McLeish’s cabinet and currently is the shadow cabinet secretary. Bailie confirmed she will seek re-election next year in April.

Dumfriesshire – Linda Dorward

Dumfries councillor Linda Dorward was selected as the constituency candidate for Dumfriesshire.

Dundee City East – Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank

Operational director for charity Action for Children Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank was selected as the constituency candidate for Dundee City East in early May. Cruickshank stood as a candidate for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry at the 2024 general election, placing a close second behind the SNP.

Dundee City West – Michael Marra MSP

Michael Marra has served as a regional MSP for North East Scotland since 2021 and is the current shadow secretary for finance. He has also previously served as the shadow secretary for cabinet and skills. Marra was selected as the constituency candidate for Dundee City West in early May.

Dunfermline – Joe Long

Joe Long was selected as the constituency candidate for Dunfermline in October.

East Kilbride – Joe Fagan

Joe Fagan is the leader of South Lanarkshire Council and has served as a councillor for East Kilbride Central North since 2017. Fagan is also a former member of the Scottish Executive Committee of the Labour Party.

Fagan was selected as the constituency candidate for East Kilbride in February.

East Lothian Coast and Lammermuirs – Martin Whitfield MSP

Martin Whitfield has served as a regional MSP for South Scotland since 2021, having previously worked as a solicitor, a teacher at the University of Edinburgh and at Prestonpans Primary School and as chair of a community council. Whitfield served as the MP for East Lothian from 2017 to 2019, before being elected to Holyrood. In the Scottish Parliament, Whitfield serves as the convenor of the Standards and Procedures and Public Appointments Committee. He was selected as the constituency candidate for East Lothian Coast and Lammermuirs in October.

Eastwood – Kayleigh Quinn

Kayleigh Quinn is a former Scottish organiser for the Labour Party and currently works as Head of Office and Research at the House of Commons. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Eastwood in February.

Edinburgh Central – James Dalgleish

Edinburgh councillor James Dalgleish was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh Central in November.

Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent – Katherine Sangster

National Director for the Scottish Fabians Katherine Sangster was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent in March. Sangster was nominated by the Co-operative Party and backed by Community, the GMB, Unison and USDAW in her selection bid.

Following her selection, she said: “I cannot wait to get to work with the excellent Labour team of MPs, MSPs, councillors and of course our dedicated activists.”

Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith – Oliver Thomas

Dr Oliver Thomas was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith in March.

Edinburgh North Western – Irshad Ahmad

Irshad Ahmad was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh North Western in October. Ahmad previously stood for election as both an SNP candidate and for Alba before defecting to Scottish Labour.

Edinburgh Northern – Eleanor Ryan-Saha

Child disability caseworker Eleanor Ryan-Saha was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh Northern in January.

She replaced Lothian MSP Foysol Choudhury, who was suspended from the Labour Party in September pending an investigation into a complaint against him.

Edinburgh South Western – Catriona Munro

Former Scottish convenor and vice chair of the Fabian Society and legal practitioner Catriona Munro was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh South Western in August.

Edinburgh Southern – Daniel Johnson MSP

Daniel Johnson has served as the MSP for Edinburgh Southern since 2016, securing an increased majority over the SNP at the last Scottish Parliament election in 2021. He serves as the current shadow secretary for economy, business and fair work. He launched his re-election campaign in late March.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire – Kaymarie Hughes

Unison branch secretary and “proud socialist” Kaymarie Hughes was selected as the constituency candidate for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire in early May.

Falkirk East and Linlithgow – Siobhan Paterson

Falkirk councillor Siobhan Paterson was selected as the constituency candidate for Falkirk East and Linlithgow in early May.

Falkirk West – Paul Godzik

Former press and policy adviser for the Scottish Parliament Paul Godzik was selected as the constituency candidate for Falkirk West in early April.

Godzik was the election agent for Ian Murray at the 2010 general election and stood as a Labour candidate in Edinburgh Southern at the 2011 Scottish election.

Fife North East – Elizabeth Carr-Ellis

Former Scotsman and Sunday Herald journalist and Canterbury councillor Elizabeth Carr-Ellis was Labour’s general election candidate for Angus and Perthshire Glens, placing third with 14.4%, behind the SNP and the Conservatives. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Fife North East in November.

Galloway and West Dumfries – Jack McConnel

Diplomat and Co-operative Party member Jack McConnel was selected as the constituency candidate for Galloway and West Dumfries in early May.

Glasgow Anniesland – Eunis Jassemi

Labour councillor for Victoria Park Eunis Jassemi was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Anniesland in late August.

Glasgow Baillieston and Shettleston – Pauline McNeill MSP

Pauline McNeill has served as an MSP since 1999, first in the constituency of Glasgow Kelvin until 2011 and currently as a regional MSP for Glasgow.

In the first Scottish government under Donald Dewar, McNeill served as the vice-chair of the Scottish Parliament Labour Group and was appointed as convener of the Justice Committee in 2003.

McNeill was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Baillieston and Shettleston earlier in February.

Glasgow Cathcart and Pollok – Anas Sarwar MSP

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has served as an MSP for the Glasgow region since 2016, having previously been the MP for Glasgow Central from 2010 to 2015.

Sarwar became leader of the party in 2021 and ran as a list candidate and constituency candidate in the Scottish Parliament election that same year for Glasgow Southside.

He was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Cathcart and Pollok in December last year.

Glasgow Central – Vonnie Sandlan

Vonnie Sandlan is the head of office for Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Central in late August.

Glasgow Kelvin and Maryhill – Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP

Pam Duncan-Glancy has served as an MSP for the Glasgow region since 2021 and is the first permanent wheelchair user elected to the Scottish Parliament. She is also the shadow secretary for education and skills.

Duncan-Glancy was selected as the constituency candidate for the Glasgow Kelvin and Maryhill in late August.

Glasgow Easterhouse and Springburn – Paul Sweeney MSP

Paul Sweeney has served as an MSP for the Glasgow region since 2021, having previously served as the MP for Glasgow North East from 2017 to 2019.

Sweeney was selected as the constituency candidate for the new Glasgow Easterhouse and Springburn seat earlier in February.

Glasgow Southside – Mo Ameen

Pharmacist Mo Ameen was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Southside.

Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse – Davy Russell MSP

Former engineer Davy Russell was elected the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse in a by-election in June, following the death of SNP MSP Christina McKelvie. It was confirmed in October that he would fight for re-election for his constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament.

Inverclyde – Francesca Brennan

Francesca Brennan has served as a councillor for Inverclyde North on Inverclyde Council since 2022. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Inverclyde in February.

Inverness and Nairn – Shaun Fraser

Shaun Fraser was selected as the constituency candidate for Inverness and Nairn in late April.

Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley – Ewan Macphee

Ewan Macphee was selected as the constituency candidate for Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley in August. Macphee previously worked for the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament and for the New Zealand government office in Brussels.

Kirkcaldy – Claire Baker MSP

Claire Baker has served as an MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife region since 2007 and has previously served as shadow culture secretary and shadow justice secretary in the Scottish Parliament.

She is married to Richard Baker, former MSP for North East Scotland and current Labour MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife.

It is understood that Baker has been selected as the constituency candidate for Kirkcaldy, having contested the seat at the last Scottish Parliament election in 2021.

Mid Fife and Glenrothes – Afifa Khanam

Afifa Khanam was selected as the constituency candidate for Mid Fife and Glenrothes in October.

Midlothian North – Caitlin Stott

Senior parliamentary advisor to Mark Griffin MSP and policy officer for the Scottish Parliamentary Labour Party Caitlin Scott was selected as the constituency candidate for Midlothian North in October.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale – Daniel Coleman

Economist Daniel Coleman was the 2024 general election candidate for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale. He was selected as the constituency candidate for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale in August.

Moray – David Blair

Tree surgeon and local campaigner David Blair was selected as the constituency candidate for Moray in November.

Motherwell and Wishaw – Ayeshah Khan

Ayeshah Khan, who serves as a councillor on North Lanarkshire Council was selected as the constituency candidate for Motherwell and Wishaw in early April.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Donald MacKinnon

Donald MacKinnon works in community development and manages a community-owned trust in Carloway on the Isle of Lewis. He was selected as the constituency candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar in February.

Orkney Islands – Mike Macleod

Stornoway council member and party activist Mike Macleod was selected as the constituency candidate for the Orkney Islands in October.

Paisley – Neil Bibby MSP

Neil Bibby has served as an MSP for the West Scotland region since 2011. He was selected as the constituency candidate for Paisley in February.

Perthshire North – Angela Bailey

Angela Bailey was selected as the constituency candidate for Perthshire North in October.

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire – Luke Thomson

Luke Thomson was selected as the constituency candidate for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire in October.

Renfrewshire North and Cardonald – Mike McKirdy

Well-respected NHS surgeon Mike McKirdy was selected as the constituency candidate for Renfrewshire North and Cardonald.

Renfrewshire West and Levern Valley – Paul O’Kane MSP

Paul O’Kane has served as an MSP for the West Scotland region since 2021. He was selected as the constituency candidate for the new Renfrewshire West and Levern Valley seat in February.

Rutherglen and Cambuslang – Monica Lennon MSP

Monica Lennon has served as an MSP for the Central Scotland region since 2016 and has previously served in a number of shadow cabinet positions between 2017 and 2021. Lennon also ran as a candidate as Scottish Labour leader in 2021, losing out to Anas Sarwar by a margin of 58% to 42%.

She was selected as the constituency candidate for Rutherglen and Cambuslang in August, having previously stood in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency in 2021 as the Scottish Labour and Co-operative candidate.

Shetland Islands – John Erskine

John Erskine was selected as the constituency candidate for the Shetland Islands in September.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch – Isla McCay

Isla McCay was selected as the constituency candidate for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch in October.

Stirling – Kainde Manji

Head of dementia at Age Scotland Kainde Manji was selected as the constituency candidate for Stirling in early April.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden – Colette McDiarmid

Scottish Labour and Co-operative councillor for Bishopbriggs North and Campsie was selected as the constituency candidate for Strathkelvin and Bearsden in August. She also serves as a non-executive member of the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde board.

Uddingston and Bellshill – Mark Griffin MSP

Regional MSP for Central Scotland Mark Griffin was selected as the constituency candidate for Uddingston and Bellshill in early April. Griffin has served in the Scottish Parliament as an MSP since 2011.

Regional candidates

Central Scotland and Lothians West

Mark Griffin MSP

Jenny Young

Keiron Higgins

Siobhan Paterson

Edinburgh and Lothians East

Irshad Ahmad

Katherine Sangster

Daniel Johnson MSP

Catriona Munro

Martin Whitfield MSP

Glasgow

Anas Sarwar MSP

Pauline McNeill MSP

Paul Sweeney MSP

Monica Lennon MSP

Highlands and Islands

Isla McCay

Donald MacKinnon

Eva Kestner

John Erskine

Mike MacLeod

Callum George

Shaun Fraser

David Blair

Mid Scotland and Fife

Claire Baker MSP

Joe Long

Fiona Sword

Kainde Manji

North East Scotland

Michael Marra

Heather Doran

South Scotland

Carol Mochan

Joe Fagan

Linda Dorward

Ewan MacPhee

West Scotland

Jackie Baillie MSP

Neil Bibby MSP

Katy Clark MSP

Paul O’Kane MSP

Francesca Brennan

Kayleigh Quinn

Mike McKirdy

Colette McDiarmid

Matthew McGowan

