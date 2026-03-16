‘Iran shows why Britain must go all in on fusion’

As missiles fly over the Middle East and energy markets lurch once again, Britain is confronting a truth it has refused to face for decades – we have an economy tethered to global oil and gas markets, held hostage to conflicts we cannot control. The lesson must finally be learned and Britain must do everything in its power to unshackle itself from that vulnerability.

Renewables have a vital part to play, but fusion offers something unique. Unlike gas, its price would be driven by domestic costs rather than spot markets that spike every time a conflict erupts. That does not happen overnight, but reducing that exposure must start somewhere, and fusion can be how Britain begins to wrestle back control of its own energy prices.

READ MORE: ‘While the right panics on Iran, Britain needs clean power, not chaos’

Backed by £2.5 billion and a plan to support thousands of jobs by 2030, the Government’s new Fusion Energy Strategy sets out how Britain will move from world-leading research to real-world deployment. And nowhere is that clearer than at West Burton in Nottinghamshire which falls in my constituency. A former coal plant on the banks of the River Trent will now help power Britain’s next energy revolution. Construction is expected to begin from 2030, with major design, engineering and skills work happening in the years before, and the Government also exploring further incentives to attract more investment into the East Midlands fusion cluster. For communities like mine, this is real investment, real employment and real pride. The same places that once powered the UK with coal will now help power the future with clean, abundant fusion energy.

But STEP Fusion is only part of the story. The government has today committed the UK to becoming the first country in the world to offer a market framework for fusion electricity – a major moment for global investment confidence in the UK fusion industry. Through this, Britain will provide incentives to site fusion facilities in the UK, attracting the vital investment needed to turn our world-class R&D into a world-leading industry.

The Government will also shortly publish a new investment prospectus to set out the offer for global fusion companies and investors wanting to support the UK fusion ecosystem, as well as a £50 million plan to make the UK the home of fusion skills. This will train over 2,000 people in fusion related disciplines and it is essential if we want to seize the full economic opportunity ahead.

Fusion energy is also driving innovation far beyond energy. The UK Atomic Energy Authority’s fusion research is producing new spinouts in areas like AI driven design, medical imaging, robotics and defence technology. That, along with the success of UK fusion companies shows how breakthroughs in fusion science are already spilling over into the wider economy.

And as AI accelerates at extraordinary speed, the need for clean and sustainable power is even more important. This is why the Government’s £45 million Sunrise supercomputer is so significant, giving the UK the firepower to achieve fusion breakthroughs at a pace the world hasn’t seen before, whilst also strengthening the UK’s AI prowess.

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Fusion energy also has the potential to unlock major economic growth across the UK, with the future global fusion market estimated to be worth up to £12 trillion in the second half of the century. The UK is well placed to lead that market, and we are already seeing businesses across the country benefit as the fusion supply chain expands, creating jobs, driving investment and anchoring high-value industries in every region.

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As Chair of the Fusion Energy All-Party Parliamentary Group, I know Parliament has a vital role to play in creating the right environment for the fusion sector to thrive. Our group brings together MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, united in recognising fusion’s potential. The publication of the Fusion Strategy is a major milestone. Now we must make sure its ambitions are matched by pace, clarity and delivery.

Fusion is no longer just a promise. Every crisis that sends energy prices soaring is a reminder of what is at stake – and a reason to move faster. With this strategy, Britain has finally begun to unshackle itself.