The Iran war underlines the need for Labour’s net zero commitment

There is perhaps no more compelling example of the need for energy independence and ending Britain’s reliance on oil and gas than the latest conflict in the Middle East.

As Gulf nations curb oil production and vital trading routes grind to a halt for fear of Iranian attack, Britain finds itself at the mercy once again of oil markets, which spiked as production facilities became a target for drone attack. While most households will be protected until July from the brunt of price rises, beyond that point is anyone’s guess.

We saw the same situation play out when Russia launched their illegal invasion of Ukraine – and it will no doubt happen again if and when conflict elsewhere in the world breaks out threatening oil production and global shipping lanes.

The only way to stop Britain being left at the mercy of the markets is to end our reliance on fossil fuels – which is what the government’s net zero strategy aims to do. Not only will this be good for the planet, but it will also save money for households across the country in the longer term. The Climate Change Committee has come to the same conclusion.

READ MORE: ‘Farage lost and blamed Muslims. The data doesn’t support his suspicion’

Rather than backing Labour’s calls to end our oil addiction, Farage wants to double down – abandon our net zero commitments, frack the country dry and end grants for renewables. As he played snake oil salesman with his latest gimmick of opening a petrol station, he refused to be honest about how utterly clueless he and his gang of ex-Tory misfits are when it comes to both energy and foreign policy.

Only a week ago, Farage had called for Britain to be in lockstep behind Trump in bombing Iran – despite there seemingly being no endgame for the conflict. And yet now, he has pivoted to say we should keep out – swinging like a weather vane when he realises the public aren’t buying his brown-nosing of the Trump administration. Labour Party chair Anna Turley put it best when she said that Farage is “trying to cover up the consequences” of the war he’d been so hawkish for the UK to join, including higher prices at the pump.

This latest episode has exposed Farage once again as an opportunist and, perhaps more damningly, not a serious or credible option for government. Whilst he and the turquoise Tories come up with their next stunt for the cameras, our Labour government will continue running the country – making decisions with the cost of living at its heart.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.