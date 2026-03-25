NEC report from Cat Arnold

Gorton and Denton

Hollie Ridley, General Secretary said this was a sad loss, notwithstanding the brilliant team, regional directors and all those who came to help. Angeliki would have been a great MP. A thorough data-led review of the campaign will come to the next NEC. She also said it showed a movement and party hungry for the fight. 1000 volunteers campaigned on the day, 10,000 members contributed financially. As we saw with elections like Caerphilly and Runcorn – we have to make it clear that elections are between us and Reform.

However, I noted the danger in a blanket Reform vs Labour statement, Gorton and Denton proved to us that we are no longer in a two-party situation. I noted the irony of talking of a candidate with digital presence and a following, as we had Andy Burnham in the wings who had both and rest of NEC being disenfranchised from having that say. Our role at NEC is supposed to guide strategy, that includes the candidate.

Other NEC members noted the unprofessionalism of being contacted by journalists and as members we had no notice of timetable, process and no schedule of decisions laid out, as constituted. Governance responded by stating a regret of communications, but that officers had the right to make these decisions under delegated powers.

READ MORE: Deficits, disaffiliation and internal democracy – what we know about today’s NEC meeting

Deputy Leader Lucy Powell said that we need to give people a reason to vote Labour, what we are doing and why we offer changes that impact on the cost of living and communities. She also noted that theGreens did better in white middle class areas.

The data was telling. It showed that in sampling we were ahead on postal votes, main drivers for not voting Labour were people voting tactically and an anti-Labour protest vote.

Finances

Treasurer Mike Payne said he has seen the annual accounts and they await the internal audit. Discipline will hold us in good stead for 2026, but we will not have a balanced budget but be in deficit. The Unite disaffiliation has had an impact and will have consequences.

On the plus side, fundraising plans are running ahead of schedule and there have been improvements in governance and progress on the buildings we own as a party.

I asked about the impact of disaffiliation and if we are looking to spread risk across donations and funders – rather than relying on one or two large donations. Mike’s response was that donor’s funds are nice to have but not depended on for core costs. However, I felt this missed the wider point, that they will increasingly be relied upon if disaffiliation continues and we have a 2026 deficit. Unions have started a discussion that all unions are considering their options re: disaffiliation, which have been member driven.

Members survey

The results were gathered over six weeks in December 2025 and January 2026 and 12,000 members 2.7% (of membership) responded. 67% members joined more than five years ago, and only 9% attend meetings.

The largest area of pushback was on comms strategy/messaging, not on staff themselves.

Results: Why join Labour:



46% Support a Labour government

40% support the values and beliefs of the Labour Party

Three words to describe Labour Party:

Most popular:

Hopeful

Optimistic,

Progress

Disappointed

Steady

What members want (in order of preference):

Faster and more decisive action

Investment in public services

Growth and jobs

Tackling inequality

Many at the meeting, including myself, spoke up for not spending so much time attacking other parties, but making the case as to why people should vote Labour. I was concerned with how few responded in the survey who were active members, probably as they have multiple hats and are too busy. Ann Black was surprised no specific policies were noted in feedback.



Report from Keir Starmer

The PM said that he is not going to be budged from position on Iran, that there is no plan and no basis for war and that the aims of the war are not co-aligned across parties. But the UK has a duty to protect the 3000 UK personnel across the gulf (very often co-related to the US). We have allowed the US to use our bases for defenses only, as our assets/bases were targeted.

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Speaking of the Spring Statement he said that inflation is down to 3% and falling, interest rates were due to have a cut ( but this now hasn’t happened) He pointed out that at the start of the Ukraine war – we were at 5% inflation and people are worried on energy and cost of living

He highlighted the following measures to help:

Energy bills – coming down £150 (only 12% know this) until July

Minimum wage is going up

2 child maintenance cap lifts

Employment Rights Act – sick leave, parental leave etc

Pride in place is hugely popular – extended to 40 new towns last week

I was not called for a question (I was attending online), but this is the 3rd time over the last 3 NEC meetings where the chair Peter Wheeler, has failed to call me for a question. In the last 3 meetings, set-up questions are taken from Labour2Win representatives, then Unions, Labour2Win cllrs and then the rest of the room. I was sad to see Carole Sewell (BAME), not be able to ask one question all meeting.

Had I had the chance, I would have asked what Keir will personally do to repair the integrity damage of the Mandelson/McSweeney and Josh Simons affair. I personally wonder whether fewer women are putting themselves forward as a result of this issue.

Local elections

Party Chair Anna Turley presented the three key messages for the local election campaign around:

Cost of Living

NHS

Communities (policing, high streets)

There are materials available on these on Labour Hub. The comms will focus on how we are winning at all of these but focused at a local level.

I noted that we are not great at talking to several messaging points and how they overlap – ie: communities, NHS and cost of living. For example, pointing to how our energy policies positively impact across all of these tells a story. Anna responded that CLP’s can do their own messaging here, but CLP’s get their keylines from LP campaign teams, with many not having copy control or the skills to enact.

Young Labour and Labour Student elections

When discussing re-running the YLNC and Labour Students elections – Hollie Ridley said the decision wasn’t taken lightly and NEC officers and governance team have personally called all the candidates, offering support.

I supported nine lack of ballot cases bought to me by Young Labour individuals which were raised on 26th February. It was a shame that action on this had to wait until staff returned from Gorton and Denton on Monday 2nd March which was also the day of ballots closing, and that no one in the Governance Unit could take itforward until then. This lost crucial time.

Heidi Alexander – Secretary of State Transport

There was a presentation from Heidi Alexander on progress in the Department for Transport.

The Railways Bill gives us the power to set up Great British Railways (17 differing train operators all together). We have frozen fares so that RPI is excluded which saves, for example, £300 on annual pass between Milton Keynes and London. There has also been £16.8bn to city regions (outside of London) to provide integrated travel networks.

Next year we will double the amount of money to councils for potholes. Also provide longer term settlements, so that we aren’t just patching up roads but allowing strategic work.

On de-carbonisation we are seeking to clean up travel (28% of carbon comes from vehicular travel). We’ve reversed the active travel cuts – putting £6mn into cycle lanes and walkways. On greening aviation, the expansions of Luton and Gatwick are only being considered alongside greening their fleet.

I was deeply impressed by Heidi and the breadth of expertise across her brief. I have submitted a question on any news on Ashford International train station for Eurotunnel re-opening, bringing much needed investment to the South East and especially benefit to areas like Hastings.

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