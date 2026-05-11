Catherine West calls for timetable but not nominations: Full text of her email to MPs

Catherine West has pulled back from putting her name forward for leadership and causing an immediate contest.

She has, however, emailed all MPs calling on them to join her in setting out a timetable for a transition.

The full text of the email is below:

Dear Colleague,

I have listened to the Prime Minister’s speech this morning. I welcome the renewed energy and ideas. However, I have reluctantly concluded that this morning’s speech was too little too late.

The results last Thursday show that the PM has failed to inspire hope. What is best for the party and country now is for an orderly transition.

I am hereby giving notice to No10 that I am collecting names of Labour MPs to call on the Prime Minister to set a timetable for the election of a new leader in September.

I want to thank everyone who has been in contact over the weekend to offer good wishes. We need our best top team in place to fight the next election. We owe working people up and down the country nothing less.

Please reply Yes if you think this is the right thing to do. Your name will not be made public for now.

Best wishes,

Catherine

Catherine West MP

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