FBU backs affiliation and votes to stay in Labour Party

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has voted to remain affiliated to Labour at its annual conference in Warwick, with general secretary Steve Wright saying the union will use its “political and industrial clout” to influence the party’s future direction.

Following the conference vote, Wright said the union would demand that any new Labour leader “does what it’s meant to do, deliver for working class people”.

In the event of a Labour leadership election, Wright said the union’s members would be a “strong and influential” voice.

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The FBU said around 12,000 members of the union who pay a political levy to Labour would be eligible to vote in a leadership contest.

Wright said Labour’s next leader must “break with austerity” and called for a wealth tax to “properly fund public services” including funding to stop cuts to the fire service.

He also said: “Our members and all workers need a government that tackles the pain of the increasing costs of living, and we want additional employment rights.”

“It was clear from all sides of what was a very carefully considered and open debate that there is deep-rooted and genuine anger among our members that the Labour government has let down working people,” Wright said.

“The next Labour leader faces an immense challenge to regain the trust of firefighters and working people.”

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Wright added: “In the event of a Labour leadership contest, around 12,000 FBU members who pay into the political fund, with affiliation in England and Wales, will get to vote.

“FBU members, therefore, have a unique opportunity to decide not only the next Labour leader but also the new Prime Minister.

“The FBU is determined to use this affiliation to do all we can to decisively change the policies and direction of the Labour Party.

“Our union says to whoever is the next leader, listen to us, listen to the voices of working class people and deliver for them, break with austerity, tax the wealth of the super-rich to properly fund public services and decent pay for workers and there must also be a commitment to deliver additional employment rights.”

Wright said: “Under my leadership the FBU, as a Labour affiliated union, will fight for a government that truly represents the working class.”

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