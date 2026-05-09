Ken Skates appointed interim leader of Welsh Labour after party’s defeat

Ken Skates has been appointed interim leader of Welsh Labour following Eluned Morgan’s resignation.

Welsh Labour suffered a bruising defeat at the Senedd elections, losing power in Cardiff Bay for the first time in the history of devolution and being reduced to a rump group of nine MSs.

Welsh First Minister and party leader Eluned Morgan was one of those to lose her seat amid a rise in support for Reform UK and Plaid Cymru.

Skates, who was first elected in 2011, has previously served as Transport Secretary and Economy and Infrastructure Secretary in the Welsh Government.

He said: “Today is just the beginning of a process that will help us to understand what we got wrong. Because we did get it wrong. There is no reading of this result that endorses every action we have taken as a Party, and our task now is to take the time needed and to work out what has happened. It is a task that will require every single one of us to take part in – every member, every councillor, every MS, MP, Lord and all roles in between. But it is not a task that is beyond us.

“I believe today, as I always have, that Welsh Labour is at its best when we are the champions of the people of Wales, our role is to serve, to fight for the issues that matter most. We are the party that first sent Keir Hardie to Parliament, that created the NHS. We are the party of devolution, the party of free prescriptions, universal free school meals, social partnership and the Future Generations Act.

“We are a party with an incredible history of serving Wales and her people, and we have so much more to give.”

READ MORE: LabourList’s interview with Ken Skates on the campaign trail in Wrexham

Skates also paid tribute to his predecessor and said: “I would like to thank Eluned for everything she has done over the past 2 years as our First Minister, and in her 30 years of service to Wales and the Labour Party.

“Her grit and determination in the face of true challenge is something we as a Party will always be proud of. She broke the glass ceiling, and her role in history as the first woman to lead our Party and country is an achievement second to none.”

Skates will serve as interim leader until a timetable is set for a full leadership election.

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