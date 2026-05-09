Over third of Labour members have considered quitting party, poll reveals

Over a third of Labour members have considered cancelling their party membership in the past six months amid growing calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

Polling for the campaign group Compass, conducted by Survation, found that 36 percent of members had considered quitting the party, with almost half (45 percent) calling on Keir Starmer to stand down after the disastrous local and devolved election results – up from 29 percent in October last year.

Some 49 percent of members also pointed the blame for Labour’s poor performance “mostly” on the Prime Minister and the government at Westminster, with half (51 percent) believing Starmer cannot turn around the fortunes of the party. Only a third (34 percent) believed that he could.

Lena Swedlow, deputy director of Compass, said: “Voters made their displeasure with Starmer’s leadership heard on Thursday and now Labour members have too.

“Nearly half want him to stand down and over half don’t think he’s the man for the job. In the face of an incredibly serious economic situation at home and abroad, it’s essential that the country and the party have a leader that they can trust.

“There is a clear desire for change in both the politics and personnel of this government. Making these changes in an orderly, measured, considered way will be crucial for the stability and prosperity of the country.”

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