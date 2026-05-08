Labour affiliated unions demand ‘urgent change’ after ‘catastrophic’ election results

Labour’s affiliated trade unions have demanded an “urgent change in direction” of the government after “catastrophic” local and devolved elections.

In a joint statement, the Trade Union and Labour Party Liasion Organisation (TULO) said they were “deeply concerned” by the results, which have seen Labour lose more than 1,000 councillors across England, along with many seats in the Senedd.

The unions said the results “show a stark disconnect between this Labour government and the working people and communities that it was elected to represent”.

𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗥’𝗦 𝗔𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 Labour’s affiliated unions are deeply concerned by the Party’s catastrophic election results. They show a stark disconnect between this Labour Government and the working people and… — Labour🌹Unions (@labourunionsuk) May 8, 2026



They called for a “fundamental change in direction on economic policy and political strategy” in response to the result, in order for Labour to “do what it was elected to do – govern in the interests of workers”.

The statement from the 11 affiliated unions also demanded that the New Deal for Working People be delivered “in full, without any carve-outs or loopholes”.

“The stakes are too high to continue on this path. Labour’s unions have a responsibility to the Party that we created, and as a result TULO have demanded a meeting with the Prime Minister and Party Leadership to discuss the urgent change in direction that we all know is needed.”

The unions’ joint statement stopped short of calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation, but several unions – including the FBU, Unison, Unite and the TSSA – have called on Keir Starmer to leave Number 10.

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