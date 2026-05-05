‘Reform or Recovery? The High-Stakes NHS Test for Wes Streeting’

In the weeks following the local elections, political attention may well turn to senior Labour figures such as Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham, and, most notably, Wes Streeting. As a potential future leader – and even Prime Minister – Streeting’s handling of the NHS represents a key test of his political prospects.

Streeting promised that the NHS would have to ‘reform or die’ and has set out a “bold, ambitious and necessary new course” for the service. That new course was set out in the form of the NHS 10-Year Health Plan, published almost a year ago after a lengthy consultation period – thereafter becoming the Government’s ‘north star’ for health policy.

As time passes, expectations for signs of progress build. Streeting recently commented that “we can confidently say the NHS is on the road to recovery.” It is worth examining whether progress to date represents genuine recovery and a pathway to transformation, or if his political rhetoric masks a story that is more modest: stabilisation after a prolonged period of crisis.

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With Streeting set to be a leading candidate to succeed Starmer, his approach to NHS recovery offers a useful case study to one he could adopt for wider sectors should he gain power.

Signs of recovery – or simply stabilisation?

There have been some signs of progress in the NHS. The Government has reduced waiting lists by nearly 400,000 over the past 18 months, despite remaining above 7 million. But how far this reflects real improvement or merely creative accountancy in how figures are recorded has been the topic of debate. What appears undeniable is that activity has increased, the longest waits have fallen significantly, and the NHS is delivering a record number of elective treatments.

However, this recovery remains fragile. Industrial action by resident doctors has disrupted services and could risk reversing these gains, with no clear resolution yet in sight. More broadly, the pressures on the system remain unchanged. Progress remains insufficient to match the scale or complexity of need across the NHS which is driven by broader demographic trends and public demand.

The limits of reform

It is against this backdrop that the Government’s reform agenda must be assessed. The 10-Year Health Plan sets out a long-term shift towards prevention, with the aim of reducing demand over time. Alongside this are more targeted priorities, such as the National Cancer Plan, designed to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis, as well as improve treatment.

The rollout of Neighbourhood Health Centres, the centrepiece of the Government’s community health ambition, aims to bring care closer to home and reduce pressure on hospitals. There is also a renewed focus on provider autonomy for strong-performing organisations through the creation of Advanced Foundation Trusts. This approach draws directly from the New Labour playbook, resembling the Foundation Trust model introduced in 2002 by then Health Secretary and current DHSC advisor Alan Milburn.

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In principle, this policy platform is not only coherent but has been broadly welcomed. Yet its impact is unlikely to be felt at the pace or scale required to ease pressure in the short term to meet public expectations.

As a result, improvements in performance sit alongside persistent structural backlogs. Falling waiting list figures do not fully reflect the experience of patients facing delays across the NHS.

The political test

Ultimately, ministers will be judged on patient experience, not just improvements in system-wide statistics.

For Streeting, this presents a defining challenge. The NHS is already a leadership test in disguise. As one of Labour’s most visible figures – and a potential future leader – he will ultimately be judged on whether patients feel real improvement rather than plans and strategies.

Ironically, a figure often criticised for media effectiveness rather than policy nous is now tied to a project that is almost entirely substance over style, and difficult to translate into political momentum. The picture is best understood as stabilisation with early signs of recovery, rather than deep structural renewal. There is progress, but not yet enough to conclude that the NHS is firmly on the mend.

While it is perhaps unfair to expect Streeting to solve all the NHS’s ills over the course of one Parliament, that is the nature of the short-termism that politicians now face in politics. Progress may be real, and reform credible, but unless improvement is felt more clearly by patients, the NHS will not just define Streeting’s brief – it will define his political future.

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