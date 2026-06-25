A battle of ideas doesn’t have to be a battle for jobs

Everyone in politics has a policy idea or governmental change they want to champion. For example, I’ve had a pet notion of moving sport from the Department of Culture to the Department of Health I’ve been touting for years. It has never occurred to me that I would or should have to wait for a leadership contest to make the case.

But it does say something about our politics – in particular the way it is covered and the way that shapes how we think about it – that one of the concerns voiced about the potential for an Andy Burnham ‘coronation’ has been that Labour will miss the opportunity to have a deep debate about policy.

It shouldn’t. In fact, it mustn’t.

Debating and championing policy – in order to see it enacted – is what most people get into politics to do. From branch meetings to Cabinet meetings, the Party should be a constant debate. That is how ideas are roadtested. That is how we strengthen our arguments. That is how we win allies and others who can champion our ideas.

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Of course, there have been times when our debates have tipped over into some really nasty infighting. We’ve all sat through those meetings where we question why we are choosing to spend our time in such a venomous atmosphere. We all know that poison is also so offputting to so many people. We cannot and must not allow that to be seen as an acceptable way to behave towards each other.

Any response to poor debate should never be ‘no debate’. Sadly, that has become too often an accepted way of imposing discipline. It is true to say that when Keir Starmer took over, Labour Party badly needed an imposition of discipline. I am not arguing for a return to toxic debates – quite the opposite.

Discipline is essential to good debate. But good discipline does not shut down debate but enables all to take part comfortably. In fact one of the great dangers of the rigidity of ‘no debate’ is that it is seen as the only answer to toxicity. It isn’t. We have to be able to find a conscious way forward that allows us to debate ideas without screaming at each other – in real life and on social media.

As Jess Phillips said in her resignation letter, “the desire not to have an argument means we rarely make an argument, leaving opportunities for progress stalled and delayed.” This has weakened Labour at every level and we now need to move on from that approach to Party management.

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Andy Burnham has talked passionately about changing the culture of the Labour Party and he is quite right to do so. Too many feel shut out and shut down when they want to ask reasonable questions, debate good (and bad!) ideas, hold our elected and paid officials to account and work collegiately to ensure that the Labour Party is not just a broad church but a vibrant one.

Andy’s intray is going to be overflowing with work to be done in running the country. That will – rightly – be his priority. Running the country is more important than leading the Labour Party. Keir was right when he said Country First, Party Second. But – as I have repeatedly argued – that can’t mean forgetting the role of leading the party altogether.

Andy will have to ensure that work is done within the Party he is all but certain to soon lead to ensure the kind of culture change that members need. Even aware that this will mean enabling them to criticise him and his government at times. He will need to be relaxed about that – and able to listen with an open mind.

That is not to say that he should always agree too. But if he listens to the debates Party members are having he will be better able to craft the reasons he may disagree.

Over our lives in politics we will all win some arguments and lose others. But, especially as people who have chosen to spend our lives caring about politics, we should never feel unable to make one.

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