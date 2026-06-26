Since February, following an extensive consultation, I have been working to develop a balanced policy on permanent settlement. A system fit for Britain, that can stand the test of time.

From the outset, I have been clear that any reforms must be both fair and firm – fair to those who genuinely contribute to our country, and firm in ensuring that our immigration system supports economic growth, protects public services, and does not place additional pressure on the welfare system.

Since the consultation into settlement closed in February, I have been working closely with officials to develop a better approach than a blanket retrospective extension from five years to ten years for everyone. It is my strong belief that those who have come to the United Kingdom on care worker visas – who have played by the rules and have genuinely contributed to our care system – should not be required to wait longer to apply for settlement. That is the issue I am working hard to address. I am sure many readers will have experience of dedicated care workers from overseas helping them or their loved ones during difficult times.

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At the same time, we cannot ignore the scale of migration in recent years. Under the previous government, net migration reached unprecedented levels, with around one in every thirty people now living in the UK having arrived during the last four years. More than 600,000 health and care visas were issued during that period to help fill just 40,000 jobs.

We now face the reality that a substantial number of people will become eligible for settlement over the coming years. If unmanaged, that could place further pressure on already stretched public services, including welfare and social housing. That is why it is essential that we strike the right balance; recognising contribution while ensuring the system remains sustainable and fair.

Alongside ensuring we strike the right balance within our Earned Settlement reforms, I am also exploring better solutions for overseas care workers and the sponsorship model under which they are employed. It is right that this route remains closed to new overseas recruitment, but we can and should improve the system for those already here and working in the sector.

Moving towards a fairer sponsorship model, which would allow care workers greater flexibility to move between approved care providers, could significantly improve standards across the sector, strengthen worker protections, and help build a more resilient health and social care system.

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The current sponsorship model has created a race to the bottom. Low pay, poor conditions and exploitation have become far too common. That is not acceptable, and it is not the British way.

I am working closely with colleagues in the Department of Health and Social Care on these issues, although no final decisions have yet been made.

My time in the Home Office has also highlighted just how complex and difficult to navigate Britain’s legal migration system has become. Across the board it requires simplification, modernisation and reform – and that work is already underway.

We are progressing, but it is vital that we get this right. Immigration policy is interconnected, and changes in one area can create unintended consequences elsewhere. That is why we are taking the necessary time to fully develop these reforms, assess their impacts, and ensure that the policies we implement deliver the outcomes we intend.

I hope to provide further updates in the autumn as this work progresses.

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