Paul Nowak Column: ‘an ambitious programme for the first 100 days’

“This is a final chance to change,” Andy Burnham declared as he became the newly elected Labour MP for Makerfield. Those words should reverberate through the party and government at every level as it decides its next steps.

As Prime Minister, Keir Starmer stepped in to save jobs at British Steel, scrapped the two-child benefit cap, and delivered the biggest upgrade to workers’ and renters’ rights in a generation.

These were proud achievements – delivered in face of a disastrous Tory inheritance and difficult international headwinds. But they were too often overshadowed by self-inflicted mistakes and a government that at times seemed almost embarrassed about championing its progressive record.

An impatient public did not feel nor see the change they were promised. And Keir has paid the price, offering his resignation in a characteristically dignified speech.

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This needs to be a reset moment. From day one, the next Prime Minister has to show working people that this government is on their side – and do so unapologetically.

Any honeymoon period will be vanishingly short. Already, the wealthy and powerful – and their backers in the right-wing press – are trying to water down the agenda of any future Prime Minister.

They will face a relentless barrage of criticism whatever they do. There is nothing to be gained from having the handbrake on. The public wants a government that is bold and willing to fight for them.

The next occupant in Downing Street can either face up to those vested interests or face the wrath of voters.

That means delivering an ambitious programme for the first 100 days that offers the hope of a meaningful break with an economy and a way of doing politics that too many people feel isn’t working for them – and that begins building the structures that can deliver stronger, more resilient growth that is felt in workers’ pockets.

First, take immediate action to address the cost of living, which is the public’s number one concern. While the heat today is sweltering, the months between now and the depths of Winter will vanish – and the price of energy is likely to rise far further between now and then.

The TUC is proposing a social energy tariff that shields two thirds of households from punishing bills rises, saving those on the lowest incomes almost £560 a year. We have a costed plan – and the government should use it.

Second, use the power of the government to deliver good, secure jobs. That means delivering the Employment Rights Act and the Make Work Pay agenda in full, giving all workers a right to a contract that reflects their actual working hours with decent notice of their shifts.

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And it means ensuring every penny spent on procurement goes to companies that offer the dignity and security that workers deserve.

The government has already committed to using infrastructure spend to deliver good jobs across the country. And last week, the Chancellor outlined plans to bring 2,000 outsourced civil servants, security staff, cleaners, and others back in-house.

That’s an important start, but we need to see that approach taken across health, education, local government, and our railways.

Third, tackle the NEETs crisis by accelerating plans to support young people. Expand the jobs guarantee to make sure that every young person can get a paid job, apprenticeship, or education opportunity – and make sure they don’t have to be stuck out of work for 18 months to access it.

Fourth, be prepared to intervene when markets fail workers and communities. The result in Makerfield proved just how popular Andy Burnham’s proposal for more public control of utilities was with voters – and the new Prime Minister can build on the good work of GB Energy and Great British Rail.

Now, the era of rampant profiteering from privatised and outsourced public services must come to an end, and companies must do more to invest for the long-term.

And finally, reshape the tax system to reward work, not wealth. That means wealth taxes on the richest and doing more to ensure fairness across the wider system – at the same time as raising the vital revenues we need for our public services.

Labour in government have already taken some steps to ensure the richest finally pay their fair share – including the ‘mansion tax’ and closing the non-dom loophole. But now, they should go further.

Bringing capital gains tax in line with income taxes would raise around £12 billion a year, while raising taxes on banks could raise anywhere from £9bn to £60bn over four years.

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These policies alone won’t undo the Tories’ toxic legacy. But they will clearly and immediately signal that this is a government that wants to tilt the economy back towards working people.

The next Prime Minister does not have the luxury of time. This is Labour’s final chance to win back the trust of working people. They must seize it.