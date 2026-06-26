‘Resilient communities and lower bills. Under Burnham Labour will achieve both.’

Amidst a week of heated political tensions and dangerously rising temperatures, something really important is taking place: a choice of who leads our country and Party.

At first glance, those two stories might seem unrelated. They’re not.

As we experience the hottest ever June on record, the reality of climate change is no longer just something we write about. Right now, it’s closing our schools and workplaces, disrupting our transport networks, and putting lives at risk. Thank goodness Labour are in power. Our movement’s leadership on climate, nature and clean energy matters – now more than ever.

The next leader of our Party must unite Labour around a programme that delivers economic security, energy independence and climate resilience, while taking the fight directly to Reform.

READ MORE: ‘The first climate test for the new Prime Minister’

Climate action is about protecting working people, strengthening communities, creating good jobs, and reducing the bills families pay every month. It’s about ensuring that the cost of inaction is not borne by those with the fewest resources.

It is the most vulnerable in society – the elderly, low-income families, pregnant women, the homeless – who disproportionately suffer when extreme heat hits. Being leaders in responding to climate change and enhancing community resilience is core to who Labour are.

No one can deny the difference we are making in government on climate and clean energy. The ban on onshore wind has been lifted. Efforts to tackle illegal deforestation have been accelerated. £100 billion in clean energy investment has been secured. Thousands of jobs across the country have been created. And with the approval of new clean energy projects, our journey to lowering energy bills is well underway.

Just this week, as Wales Office Minister, I championed the restoration of the ancient Celtic rainforests of the Elan Valley in mid-Wales. Ranked amongst Europe’s most ecologically significant temperate rainforests, a vital carbon store and backed by UK Government investment, the project pairs ecological restoration with economic opportunity, proving that the two can go hand in hand. This is economic and environmental success rooted in place, community, and long-term investment.

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What we do in the UK matters not only because it provides economic growth, security, and improved public health but our leadership inspires action from other governments to tackle this shared challenge.

Around the world the consequences of climate change are playing out. I’ve seen it.

Antarctica is the planet’s early warning system. When I visited Rothera Research Station two years ago, I came across a report written by my father, Ian McMorrin, in the 1960s documenting the Larsen Ice Shelf. Standing there, reading his words barely sixty years later, I was confronted by the brutal reality that it has now completely melted away.

At the last general election, we were elected on the most ambitious climate and clean energy programme of any British government ever. Our task now is to deliver that plan. When we do, we will lower bills for families across the country whilst making communities safer from flood risk and extreme heat.

Reform wants to polarise the debate. They deny the reality we can all see that taking action offers a huge opportunity for us. To seize this our movement must be united. When we are, we can win. Andy Burnham proved this in Makerfield and in him we have the leader needed to take the fight to Reform and win.

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