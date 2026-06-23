Watch: Keir Starmer resigns… what now for Labour? (LabourList Podcast Special)

LabourList editor Emma Burnell joins reporter James Tibbitts for a special discussion following Keir Starmer’s announcement that he will step down as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

READ MORE: Timetable for leadership contest confirmed by NEC

Reflecting on Starmer’s legacy, the pair examine the political pressures that led to his resignation, the lessons from Andy Burnham’s decisive Makerfield by-election victory, and what comes next for the Labour Party.

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They discuss leadership, party culture, policy successes and mistakes, and why Labour now faces a pivotal moment as it seeks to reconnect with voters and prepare for a new chapter in government.

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