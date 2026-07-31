Good growth in every postcode 31st July 2026

Andy Burnham’s pledge to the country is for “good growth in every postcode and hope in every heart”. What would this look like in practice? The answer lies in the economic success stories of British companies across the UK and building on these successes across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each week during recess, Paul Dimoldenberg looks at economic news from across the country to identify what “good growth” looks like in a diverse set of local communities to deliver the much-needed economic growth to power the economy and deliver new jobs, increased wealth and additional tax revenues to pay for improved public services. This week we feature:

A new advanced fuel refinery at Immingham

A new aircraft R&D facility in South Yorkshire

New funding for a shortbread baker in Aberdeenshire

A new green energy training centre in Hull

A new lab space in Oxford

A new paint shop for Bentley in Crewe

White City Innovation District success

Humberside: Port of Immingham selected for a new advanced fuels refinery

ETFuels has selected Associated British Ports’ Port of Immingham as the location for Project King’s Road. The project represents a significant investment in Greater Lincolnshire and the Humber and is expected to create at least 500 construction jobs and 50 permanent skilled engineering, operations and manufacturing roles, while strengthening Britain’s energy security and industrial competitiveness.

Project King’s Road is set to convert renewable e-methanol into sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) for both supply into the UK’s aviation fuel network and for export into international markets. The facility will benefit from direct access to the Humber’s fuel storage, pipeline and distribution infrastructure, providing connections into the UK’s aviation fuel supply network. Combined with Immingham’s deep-water port facilities and established industrial ecosystem, this creates one of the most attractive locations in Europe for large-scale advanced fuels production. It brings together access to some of the world’s lowest-cost renewable e-methanol from ETFuels’ Texas production platform and the Humber’s industrial, logistics and fuel handling infrastructure.

South Yorkshire: £54m R&D facility to accelerate UK aircraft manufacturing

An R&D facility designed to give the UK next-generation aerospace manufacturing capabilities – accelerating production times and using advanced materials to make aircraft lighter – has opened in South Yorkshire. The Composites at Speed and Scale (COMPASS) facility will give manufacturers access to the industrial research infrastructure needed to make large components from composite materials.

The facility aims to transform manufacturing in multiple sectors in addition to aerospace, including renewable energy and defence.

COMPASS is home to state-of-the-art equipment funded through a £29.5m grant from the ATI Programme, a partnership between the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), Department for Business and Trade and Innovate UK. The facility has been funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield City Council, the University of Sheffield and the High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

Aberdeenshire: Huntly shortbread maker secures £4.9m funding as global demand grows

Dean’s of Huntly, a family shortbread producer founded in 1975, is growing its global footprint as demand for quality Scottish baking grows. Dean’s, a producer of premium shortbread, biscuits and savoury cheese bites, is seeing rising demand in markets including Australia, China, Japan, the United States of America and across Europe, with consumers increasingly willing to pay more for quality ingredients.

Dean’s has secured a £4.9m funding package from Bank of Scotland which will help increase production capacity, develop new customer relationships and manage cash flow as it continues to grow its export operations. The success of the business has been built on Helen Dean’s original shortbread recipe, first baked in her kitchen to raise funds for the local Huntly Pipe Band.

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Hull: Hull College to launch £5m green energy training centre

Hull College is to open a new £5m green energy training centre designed to equip the next generation of skilled workers for careers in the low-carbon economy. Opening this September at the main city centre campus, Greenwave will feature facilities and specialist equipment focused on renewable energy, heat pumps, hydrogen technologies, electric vehicles, carbon capture, sustainable construction and advanced engineering.

It has been made possible through £5m from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. Hull College already provides more than 145 green skills-linked courses and has trained more than 2,700 learners in green skills over the past year. The facilities and specialist equipment within the centre will include:

Air source and ground source heat pump training systems

Solar PV and solar thermal training equipment

Wind turbine and renewable energy technology simulators

Hydrogen fuel cell training technology

Specialist welding equipment linked to carbon capture infrastructure

Smart building and energy efficiency technologies.

Oxford: Oxford Trust opens £9m lab and office development

The Oxford Trust has launched its new £9m Aspen Building at the Wood Centre for Innovation in Headington. The 17,000 sq ft facility provides two floors of laboratory and office space for science and technology start-ups, SMEs and scale-up businesses. The development also includes a dedicated STEM resources room that will enable The Oxford Trust to expand its science engagement and outreach activities across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, provided by Science Oxford.

It has been awarded BREEAM Excellent certification for sustainability and environmental features include rooftop solar panels, battery energy storage, air source heat pumps, and rainwater harvesting. Once fully occupied, it is expected to support the creation of up to 80 jobs. The opening builds on a successful year for The Oxford Trust, which saw it support 28 science and technology companies employing approximately 350 people across its two innovation centres. Through Science Oxford, it has also engaged more than 32,000 young people, families and community participants with STEM education and public engagement activities.

Crewe: Royal opening for Bentley’s new paint shop

The Princess Royal has officially opened Bentley Motors’ new Crewe paint shop. The new paint shop spans 134,548 sq ft across multiple levels. It is the tallest building on Bentley’s Crewe campus and the first automotive paint shop in the world to use automated guided vehicles to transport vehicle bodies through the paint production process.

Combining advanced technologies with exceptional craftsmanship, it strengthens production capabilities and supports the next generation of Bentley vehicles, including the forthcoming Bentley Torcal. Every aspect of the Paint Shop has been designed to create a modern working environment that enables staff to perform at their very best while setting new standards for automotive production.

Hammersmith & Fulham: White City Innovation District growth success

Startups from White City Innovation District, one of the UK’s leading economic ecosystems for frontier innovation and future industries, have demonstrated their high-growth potential and strong appeal to investors – raising over £137m within the first half of 2026. White City Innovation District, a partnership between Imperial College London and Labour Hammersmith & Fulham Council, is home to some of the world’s most innovative organisations – from fast-growth startups to global brand leaders – and is playing a pivotal role in accelerating advances and fuelling growth in future industries spanning AI, deep tech, space, defence, life sciences, food tech, climate tech and digital media.

Launched in 2017, this pioneering district is building a reputation as one of London’s leading economic ecosystems – creating over 17,000 jobs and generating over £6 billion of investment to date. Globally renowned organisations based in White City Innovation District include L’Oréal, Novartis, ITV and the BBC. White City Innovation District is one of four major research and innovation clusters powering WestTech London, bringing together stakeholders around a shared mission to unlock the potential of West London’s innovation landscape and create a new powerhouse for frontier innovation.



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