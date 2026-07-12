Letters to the Editor – week ending 4 July 2026 #2

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

CLPlease!

As you mention, a number of CLPs are somewhat moribund, mine included in North East Hampshire. We have never had an MP in this constituency, nor even a councillor in the main district we cover (Hart). We have consistently polled low and were told by Regional HQ in the 2024 GE not to canvass at all in our own constituency, but instead to help out in neighbouring constituencies. I think that was the right decision overall, since we won both of them (Basingstoke and Aldershot) for the first time. However, it left our members with no real incentive or direction, and made it very difficult to fill even the key Executive Committee posts.

What I think could help would be making our members feel valued and useful. We all know that Reform et al are playing a good game with social media, probably using bots as well as people. We need to change the narrative. Some detailed guidance and tools from the centre of Labour would enable people to, say, open up an app on their phone or tablet and click a few buttons to participate in a directed campaign on social media etc. I appreciate that a personal note or touch would be good, but can we use AI so that each person can create a slightly different piece of text which contributes to a campaign.

At present this is just the beginnings of an idea, but I feel that if it could be worked on then we could have a much bigger impact than we do against other parties online.



Best regards,

Andrew Perkins

North East Hampshire CLP

*****

Proud of you lad

Dear Editor,

I grew up in a council house in Liverpool and became the first person from my school to attend medical school. I have never forgotten those who believed in me and opened doors.

I first met Andy Burnham during the 2015 Labour leadership campaign. We met again in Parliament in 2017, when I was a GP, Army Reservist and elected councillor, shortly after being shortlisted for the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

We were both at crossroads. Andy left Westminster to serve Greater Manchester. I stepped away from my possible path to Parliament to reunite my family after years of separation caused by immigration rules. Australia offered us that chance.

Years later, working as a GP in Caboolture and Morayfield, Queensland, I encountered homelessness, trauma and poverty, and people cycling between hospitals, police, courts and the street.

Inspired by Andy’s work on homelessness, I began attending community action meetings. A local Liberal (conservative) MP heard me speak, then came to my surgery with his staff to learn what Andy had done in Manchester. When Andy heard what I was trying to do, he sent four words: “Proud of you lad.”

Those words stayed with me.

Now, as Andy prepares to enter Downing Street, I find myself reflecting on the full circle. In 2017, I thought service might mean entering Parliament. Today, I understand it can mean something more local, practical and urgent: seeing people walk past and helping them before they break.

Liverpool gave me my roots. Medicine gave me my vocation. Politics gave me a language for justice. Family taught me sacrifice. Andy’s example reminded me that leadership can change lives.

Service is bigger than any title. It begins not by asking, “What can I become?” but “Who can I help?”

Dr Stephen Hitchin

Queensland, Australia

*****

Andy Burnham has got the charisma to bring people on board, where Kier lacked it . You have got to keep the electorate in the loop, that’s another thing that was missing from Kier. Only thing I would like to not see is a complete clearout of the cabinet, I think that could be disastrous

Stuart Exelby

Andy’s Intray

Andy Burnham is quite right in saying that Labour “didn’t get it right” in responding to Israel’s attacks on Gaza. The loss of seats and the defection of members to the Greens says it all.

But events have moved on and the issue now is the continued increase of settlers, supported by the Israeli army, and settlements, in the West Bank as well as the devastation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A whole array of sanctions, trade bans, arms embargo’s and co-ordination with other countries are needed to stop the Israeli Government’s aim of taking over the land and expelling the populations living in the West Bank and Gaza.

Phil Tate

Chester

*****

Dear Sir,

I would love to see some consideration of a radical reform of our tax system, namely Land Value Taxation which was the dream of Henry George,an American economist of the last century.

Yours,

Jon Lewis



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