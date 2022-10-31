Our rolling list of Labour parliamentary candidate selections

Local parties have been selecting their candidates for the next general election. A first tranche has been done but plenty more are set to take place. Here is our rolling list of the people who have so far been chosen to stand. This piece will be updated as further candidates are announced, so do check back for developments.

Last updated at 1:45pm on October 31st.

Barking

Leader of Barking and Dagenham council Darren Rodwell has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Barking. He has served on the council since 2010 and represents Northbury ward within the constituency.

Bassetlaw

Local members in Bassetlaw selected Jo White as their parliamentary candidate. White is deputy leader of Bassetlaw council. She has served on the council for ten years, nine of which she has spent as cabinet member for regeneration.

Bishop Auckland

Sam Rushworth was selected by members of Bishop Auckland Constituency Labour Party. Rushworth advises governments and charities on tackling global challenges like hunger and preventing violent conflict. He is chair of Bishop Auckland CLP.

Burnley

Oliver Ryan was selected by local members in Burnley. Ryan has been a councillor on Tameside council since 2014 representing Audenshaw ward, having first been elected at the age of 19.

Bury North

Local members in Bury North selected former Labour MP James Frith as the party’s candidate to contest the seat at the next general election. Frith represented the constituency from 2017 to 2019, before losing his seat to Conservative candidate James Daly by just 105 votes.

Chingford and Woodford Green

Faiza Shaheen was selected as the Labour candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green. Shaheen previously contested the seat in 2019. She currently works for the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, leading on a global project working with governments on how they can address inequality and discrimination through policy reform.

Cities of London and Westminster

Members in Two Cities selected Rachel Blake as their next candidate. Blake has been a councillor in Tower Hamlets since 2014, representing Bow East ward. She served as a cabinet member on the council for seven years and previously held the role of deputy mayor.

City of Chester (by-election)

Local members in City of Chester selected Samantha Dixon as their candidate for the upcoming by-election on December 1st. She has served as a councillor on Cheshire West and Chester council since 2011, representing Chester City and the Garden Quarter ward. She was previously leader of the council, the first woman to hold that position.

Derby North

Catherine Atkinson was selected as the Labour candidate for Derby North. She is a barrister and chair of the Society of Labour Lawyers.

Derby South

Labour members in Derby South have selected Baggy Shanker as their candidate for the next election. He has served as Labour group leader on Derby council since 2020.

Doncaster Central

Doncaster CLP secretary Sally Jameson was selected as the Labour candidate for Doncaster Central. She is a prison officer at a local prison and a shop steward and branch chair of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) union.

Dover

Mike Tapp was selected by Labour members in Dover. He is a former soldier who has subsequently worked for the National Crime Agency and the Ministry of Defence.

Erewash

Erewash CLP chose Adam Thompson as its candidate for the next election. Thompson is a local activist, currently serving as secretary and campaign coordinator of Erewash CLP.

Exeter

Exeter members voted for Hackney councillor Steve Race. Race has represented Hoxton East and Shoreditch ward on the council since 2018. Though his council role is based in London, he has been involved with Exeter Labour for 15 years, including working for current MP Ben Bradshaw.

Gedling

Labour members in Gedling picked Nottinghamshire County councillor and Gedling Borough Council deputy leader Michael Payne as their candidate for the next general election.

Hartlepool

Hartlepool CLP picked Jonathan Brash as its next candidate. Brash currently represents Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool council, as well as serving as the council’s deputy leader.

Hastings and Rye

Helena Dollimore was selected by members in Hastings and Rye. Dollimore currently serves as a councillor on Merton council in London, representing St Helier ward since 2021.

Hendon

Labour members in Hendon selected David Pinto-Duschinsky as their candidate for the next election. Pinto-Duschinsky was a former adviser to Alistair Darling under the last Labour government.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield CLP chose Harpreet Uppal as their candidate. Uppal previously served on Kirklees council, representing Ashbrow ward, and currently works in the office of Debbie Abrahams.

Ipswich

Jack Abbott was selected by Labour members in Ipswich. Abbott currently works for a renewable energy trade association. He previously served on Suffolk County Council, taking on the role of Labour group spokesperson for children’s services, education and skills.

Leigh

Members in Leigh picked former MP Jo Platt to be their next parliamentary candidate. Platt represented the constituency from 2017 to 2019, before losing her seat to Conservative candidate James Grundy by 1,965 votes.

Milton Keynes South

Milton Keynes South Labour members chose local councillor Emily Darlington as their next general election candidate. Darlington was first elected to represent Bletchley East ward on the council in 2018 and is currently deputy leader of the Labour group, as well as serving as cabinet member for adults, housing and healthy communities.

Norwich North

Norwich North Labour Party selected Alice MacDonald as its candidate for the next election. MacDonald is a councillor on Southwark council in London, representing Newington ward, and currently serves as cabinet member for equalities, neighbourhoods and leisure.

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Local members in Penistone and Stocksbridge selected Marie Tidball as their next candidate. Tidball has served on Oxford council since 2016, representing Hinksey Park ward, and has spent four years as a cabinet member. She is a disability activist and research associate at Oxford University’s Centre for Criminology.

Peterborough

Andrew Pakes was selected as the Labour candidate in Peterborough. Pakes is currently director of communications and research at Prospect union. He previously worked as a senior political advisor to the Labour Party between 2010 and 2013.

Plymouth Moor View

Gareth Derrick was selected as the Labour candidate for Plymouth Moor View. Derrick previously served as a councillor on Plymouth council, representing Ham ward from 2018 to 2022. Outside of politics, he served for 36 years in the Royal Navy, having joined at the age of 18.

Shipley

Anna Dixon was selected as the Labour candidate for Shipley. Dixon currently chairs an independent commission on reimagining care set up by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York. She is deputy chair of the charity Helpforce, which focuses on accelerating the growth and impact of volunteering in the NHS.

South Swindon

Members in South Swindon selected former MP for Lewisham East Heidi Alexander as their candidate for the next election. Alexander represented Lewisham East from 2010 to 2018 and held the role of Shadow Health Secretary from 2015 to 2016.

Southampton Itchen

Darren Paffey was selected as the Labour candidate for Southampton Itchen. He is deputy leader of Southampton council. He represents Bargate ward on the council and currently serves as cabinet member for children and learning.

Southampton Test

Satvir Kaur was selected by members in Southampton Test. Kaur currently serves as leader of Southampton council, representing Shirley ward on the council.

Stoke-on-Trent Central

Members in Stoke-on-Trent Central selected former MP Gareth Snell. First elected to represent the seat in a by-election in February 2017 following the resignation of previous Labour MP Tristram Hunt, he held the seat at the general election later that year but lost out to Tory Jo Gideon in 2019 by 670 votes.

Stretford and Urmston

Andrew Western was selected as the Labour candidate for Stretford and Urmston. Western has been Labour leader of Trafford council since 2018. He is also currently the Greater Manchester Combined Authority portfolio lead for clean air and communities and co-operatives.

Stroud

Labour members in Stroud selected Simon Opher as their next parliamentary candidate. Opher is a local GP. He leads on social prescribing in Gloucestershire and was a founder member of the all-party parliamentary group on arts in healthcare.

Thurrock

Jen Craft was selected as the next Labour candidate for Thurrock. She was Margaret Hodge’s campaign manager in 2010, running the campaign to beat the British National Party (BNP) in Barking. She ran for election to Thurrock council in 2019, coming in second behind a candidate from a local party, the Thurrock Independents.

Truro and Falmouth

Jayne Kirkham was selected by members in Truro and Falmouth as their next candidate. She is the Labour group leader on Cornwall Council and represents Falmouth Penwerris ward. She previously contested the seat in 2017, coming second behind the Tory candidate by 3,792 votes.

Warrington South

Sarah Hall has been selected as the Labour candidate for Warrington South. She is a councillor on Warrington Borough Council and has represented the ward of Bewsey and Whitecross since 2016. She currently serves as cabinet member for children’s services.

Watford

Members in Watford selected Matt Turmaine as their candidate for the next election. Turmaine has been a councillor on Watford council since 2012, representing Holywell ward.

West Lancashire (by-election)

Ashley Dalton has been selected as the Labour candidate for the West Lancashire by-election, triggered by Rosie Cooper’s decision to resign as MP. Dalton has worked for many years within local government, including spending 17 years working in various roles for Southend-on-Sea council. She is currently a trainer with the Labour Women’s Network.

York Outer

Luke Charters has been selected as the candidate in York Outer. Charters currently represents Wall End ward on Newham council and serves as deputy cabinet member for inclusive economy, housing delivery, climate emergency and council performance and transformation. He previously contested York Outer in 2017, coming second to the Tory candidate by 8,289 votes.